Craig Casey: 'We want to win every trophy we can'

Scrum-half Casey insisted that bringing silverware back to Munster this season after an 11-year absence is a major driving force within this fast-developing squad
Craig Casey: 'We want to win every trophy we can'

Munster’s Craig Casey is presented with the man-of-the-match award by Peter O’Mahony after the win over the Sharks at Thomond Park last weekend. ‘I think we’ve taken massive strides,’ says Casey. ‘Everyone loves coming in and loves being around each other.’ Picture: Inpho/Laszlo Geczo

Tue, 28 Sep, 2021 - 06:00
Simon Lewis

Craig Casey will be forgiven for his exuberance on live television on Saturday night when he declared this is the season that Munster’s trophy drought will end.

The livewire scrum-half had just received his man-of-the-match award from captain Peter O’Mahony following a try-scoring performance in the season-opening United Rugby Championship trouncing of the Sharks. The crowds were back at Thomond Park and everything was rosy in Casey’s world as he spoke to RTÉ.

Though he rowed back on his statement in his media conference a little later, Casey, 22, insisted that bringing silverware back to the province this season after an 11-year absence is a major driving force within this fast-developing squad.

“We’re taking it block by block,” Casey said in more measured tones. “I might have got a bit ahead of myself there, but it’s definitely something that we’re striving for.

“I mean, we don’t go into any season not thinking that we want to win trophies. That’s the ultimate goal. We want to win every trophy we can. Obviously last year was a bit disappointing. We got close a few times but of course we want to be at the end of the season, winning trophies, 100% sure that’s the goal.”

He added: “I think it’s a brilliant squad at the minute. Even just in terms of bonds off the field. I think we’re all really close, we’re getting there.

“I think we’ve taken massive strides over the last year and a bit. Everyone loves coming in and loves being around each other. There’s no real cliques around the place. Everyone can get on with each other. I think that’s the best thing about it.

“Now, we’re ready, I think.”

Having talent of the likes of Simon Zebo and a fit-again RG Snyman back in the fold further bolsters that belief.

Snyman, the South African World Cup winner, made his long-awaited home debut with 15 minutes off the bench to mark his comeback from a knee injury. Casey called the Springbok lock a freak of a physical specimen on the field and a gentleman off it.

“I mean, you look at him and you think, ‘oh my good God, he’s absolutely terrifying’ but then you talk to him for a few minutes and he’s one of the nicest people you’ll meet so it’s a bit weird in that sense but I can’t say a bad word about him.”

Zebo made his own comeback on Saturday night after three years at Racing 92 and quickly extended his status as Munster’s all-time record tryscorer by adding two more to his tally to move to 62.

“It’s brilliant to have him back,” Casey said. “The buzz around the place as well when he scored was class.”

More in this section

Munster v Castres - European Rugby Champions Cup Pool 4 Round 6 Munster to welcome up to 19,200 fans at Thomond Park with increase to 75% capacity
Munster Rugby Squad Training and Press Conference Bantry Bay RFC blast 'hashtags and hollow words' of Irish rugby chiefs
Harlequins v Worcester Warriors - Gallagher Premiership - Twickenham Stoop Sara Cox hopes she can inspire more people to take up refereeing
#Munster Rugby
Ireland v USA - Women's International Rugby

Claire Molloy, two-time Six Nations champion, retires from Ireland duty after 74 caps

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up