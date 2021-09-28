Craig Casey: 'We want to win every trophy we can'

Craig Casey will be forgiven for his exuberance on live television on Saturday night when he declared this is the season that Munster’s trophy drought will end.

The livewire scrum-half had just received his man-of-the-match award from captain Peter O’Mahony following a try-scoring performance in the season-opening United Rugby Championship trouncing of the Sharks. The crowds were back at Thomond Park and everything was rosy in Casey’s world as he spoke to RTÉ.

Though he rowed back on his statement in his media conference a little later, Casey, 22, insisted that bringing silverware back to the province this season after an 11-year absence is a major driving force within this fast-developing squad.

“We’re taking it block by block,” Casey said in more measured tones. “I might have got a bit ahead of myself there, but it’s definitely something that we’re striving for.

“I mean, we don’t go into any season not thinking that we want to win trophies. That’s the ultimate goal. We want to win every trophy we can. Obviously last year was a bit disappointing. We got close a few times but of course we want to be at the end of the season, winning trophies, 100% sure that’s the goal.”

He added: “I think it’s a brilliant squad at the minute. Even just in terms of bonds off the field. I think we’re all really close, we’re getting there.

“I think we’ve taken massive strides over the last year and a bit. Everyone loves coming in and loves being around each other. There’s no real cliques around the place. Everyone can get on with each other. I think that’s the best thing about it.

“Now, we’re ready, I think.”

Having talent of the likes of Simon Zebo and a fit-again RG Snyman back in the fold further bolsters that belief.

Snyman, the South African World Cup winner, made his long-awaited home debut with 15 minutes off the bench to mark his comeback from a knee injury. Casey called the Springbok lock a freak of a physical specimen on the field and a gentleman off it.

“I mean, you look at him and you think, ‘oh my good God, he’s absolutely terrifying’ but then you talk to him for a few minutes and he’s one of the nicest people you’ll meet so it’s a bit weird in that sense but I can’t say a bad word about him.”

Zebo made his own comeback on Saturday night after three years at Racing 92 and quickly extended his status as Munster’s all-time record tryscorer by adding two more to his tally to move to 62.

“It’s brilliant to have him back,” Casey said. “The buzz around the place as well when he scored was class.”