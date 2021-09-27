Leo Cullen expects 'dangerous' Bulls to charge despite opening-day flop

One round down and still we await a South African surge.

The nation’s four finest franchises schlepped north to open their account in the new United Rugby Championship at the weekend and carried not just their own ambitions on their shoulders but the reputation of the newly-minted United Rugby Championship with it.

The best we can say right now is that it will be a slow burner. The Lions claimed a solid beachhead for the invasion, surviving a second-half comeback from Zebre to claim a bonus-point win in Parma, but the Stormers, Bulls, and Sharks all failed to make it ashore.

The 31-3 scoreline for Leinster in Dublin may be the most sobering of the three, even allowing for the fact that the Stormers fell to Benetton. The Bulls had only just won another Currie Cup and Jake White’s side were affected less by absent Springboks than others.

If there was one team that should have hit the ground running it was them. Instead, they fell 17-0 behind after just 13 minutes, the opening tries from Josh van der Flier and Andrew Porter then buttressed in the second-half by two more from James Tracy and Ross Byrne.

Good for Leinster, not great for a league in need of greater competition.

“It’s always challenging when you win a trophy and players get a bit of time off,” said Leinster head coach Leo Cullen. “I’m sure they celebrated and then you have to get back up for the travel and all the different challenges around that. It was definitely a tough challenge for the players.

“I wouldn’t say it was easy (for Leinster). You look at some of our players and they are pretty exhausted in the dressing-room after it and they were pretty exhausted if you looked at them at different stages of the game as well.

“There was a big swing just before half-time when we managed to hold them out and gave away a few penalties and we rode our luck a bit, so I don’t think the score really reflected the game. I wouldn’t be underestimating the Bulls in the future. They are a very dangerous team.”

Judgement can wait but this wasn’t a good start. Still, if the South Africans have to acclimatise to Europe then the opposite is the case too and Cullen remembers well Leinster’s first experience at altitude in Bloemfontein in 2017 when they shipped 38 points to the Cheetahs.

The hope is that the new boys will be better once they gather their bearings this next few weeks, welcome back their best players some time in December, and find themselves on home ground to boot. And it’s not like they’re building from scratch.

There was plenty to criticise about the Bulls’ performance in D4 but there were glimpses of their abilities as well, not least in that period referenced by Cullen when they camped twice in the Leinster 22 and came away only with a Johan Goosen penalty for their troubles.

South African teams may be noted for their physicality and set piece prowess but their lineout was shocking at times here. More notable was the manner in which they changed the point of attack on or near the Leinster goal line. It was far more inventive than anything we usually see from our own.

What the URC needs is for them and the other three to start putting the pieces together.

“In terms of how they play, very direct and very confrontational, and when they get on the front foot they are very difficult to stop,” said Cullen. “You can see that in that period before half-time, that 15-minute period when we were on the back foot for large parts of it.

“As I said, I think we rode our luck at stages and we talked about their back row threat and how aggressive they are. We know Marcel Coetzee very well in particular, Arno Botha as well from his time in Munster.

“They are dangerous guys on the front foot and Jake White is a very shrewd operator as well. I’m sure he’ll add quality to his group as well as he goes along. The challenge for them is starting up after a disjointed period and getting used to the travel.

“Once they get their heads around that I’m sure they will be a handful.”

LEINSTER: H Keenan; R O’Loughlin, G Ringrose, C Frawley, J Lowe; J Sexton, L McGrath; A Porter, D Sheehan, M Ala’alatoa; R Molony, J Ryan; R Ruddock, J van der Flier, C Doris.

Replacements: E Byrne for Porter (25-40 and 59); M Deegan for Doris (34); J Tracy for Sheehan (51); J Gibson-Park for McGrath (53); R Byrne for Sexton and C Healy for Ala’alatoa (both 59); J Osborne for Lowe and R Baird for Ryan (both 69).

VODACOM BULLS: D Kriel; C Hendricks, L Mapoe, H Vorster, M Tambwe; J Goosen, Z Burger; G Steenekamp, B du Plessis, M Smith; W Steenekamp, R Nortje; M Coetzee, A Botha, E Louw.

Replacements: J van Zyl for du Plessis (HT); J du Plessis for Botha (48); J Swanepoel for W Steenekamp (51); S Matanzima for G Steenekamp and J van Rooyen for Smith (both 59); K Johannes for Burger (66); S Gans for Mapoe (69); C Smith for Goosen (72).

Referee: M Adamson (SRU).