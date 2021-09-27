RG Snyman finally back on the pitch as Munster fans given an exciting glimpse

RG Snyman may have been pleased his Munster return lasted longer than his seven-minute debut 13 months ago but the giant lock gave enough of a glimpse in 15 minutes for his boss to promise there is plenty more to come.

Sidelined by a serious knee injury at Aviva Stadium in August 2020, the South African World Cup winner’s inclusion by head coach Johann van Graan on his teamsheet this week must have sparked feelings of relief throughout the Munster camp ahead, such was journey the 6ft 9in, 18st-plus lock has been on since that fateful landing following a lineout steal against Leinster.

It included a setback that required a minor surgical procedure in May and then the burns he suffered in that frightening end of season firepit incident, so the roar that greeted his arrival off the bench at Thomond Park after 65 minutes must have been music to Snyman’s ears.

His 15-minute cameo brought joy, too, to the head coach.

“When we recruited RG we saw something in him that can make a big difference to our team and specifically to our group,” van Graan said following the 42-17 victory. “When you look at players you don’t look only at what they can do on the pitch but also off the pitch. In my view he’s a phenomenal rugby player and an incredible human being so we missed those two things last season, the fact that we couldn’t have him.

“And the excitement to have him available for this season. I want to stress again that he’s come through such a lot both on and off the pitch that I’m certainly not going to rush him back into the starting team. We’ll take our time and when he’s ready for that I will pick him.

“We only saw glimpses tonight, the poach and the offload, the carries will come, the hits will come, the lineout steals will come.

“The one thing I didn’t mention is that kick-off he took, his movement on the floor, so I certainly rate him very highly, that’s why I signed him and he’s a massive, massive part of our group going forward.”

Asked what Snyman’s reaction to his comeback had been, van Graan added: “He was very excited. We said that we won’t put him on the pitch if he’s not ready. He’ll get a lot fitter but his knees are good and he came on and made that poach straight away and in that last try, the way that he got that ball away on the touchline, that offload shows what he can do.

“He’s got a long way to go in terms of building up minutes and we’ll look after him carefully but in terms of him being excited to play, inside (the dressing room) he said ‘coach, I got past seven minutes’ which was brilliant.”