Van Graan toasts Thomond faithful, praises 'driver' Craig Casey

Johann van Graan toasted Munster’s supporters after they roared his side to a resounding bonus-point 42-17 victory over the Sharks on Saturday to kickstart the province’s United Rugby Championship campaign in style at Thomond Park.
It was the first time Munster had played in front of their own fans in competition since February 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and van Graan’s side responded in positive fashion with six tries, including two apiece from returning wing Simon Zebo and back-rower Gavin Coombes on a night when RG Snyman made his comeback from long-term injury with a cameo off the bench, much to the delight of the more than 11,000 supporters.
“It was great to be in front of our fans, that’s the brilliant thing about today,” van Graan told RTÉ. “It was incredible to play rugby in front of our fans again. That’s the one thing we said, we miss them very much. A very good Thomond Park experience today.
“From a rugby point of view, the five points obviously that we got. It was the first game of the season, lots of positive stuff but plenty to work on as well.”
With more South African opposition due in Limerick next Saturday in the shape of the Stormers, van Graan outlined some of the areas for improvement for Munster.
“I think our accuracy, a bit of rustiness, a lot of guys played their first game, some of the international lads played 80.
“We created some brilliant opportunities. We gave them that intercept try (in the second half). We will go and review it but this was a very positive experience today.”
The Munster boss also praised man of the match and try-scorer Craig Casey, adding: “He’s a driver. He drives every single day, not only himself but the team. He has come on a long way in the last three years and I thought he was very good tonight.”