Van Graan toasts Thomond faithful, praises 'driver' Craig Casey

Johann van Graan toasted Munster’s supporters after they roared his side to a resounding bonus-point 42-17 victory over the Sharks on Saturday to kickstart the province’s United Rugby Championship campaign in style at Thomond Park.

It was the first time Munster had played in front of their own fans in competition since February 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and van Graan’s side responded in positive fashion with six tries, including two apiece from returning wing Simon Zebo and back-rower Gavin Coombes on a night when RG Snyman made his comeback from long-term injury with a cameo off the bench, much to the delight of the more than 11,000 supporters.