New dawn, same Leinster dominance

URC: Leinster 31 Vodacom Bulls 3

New opposition, same old Leinster.

The Blue Bulls rocked up to Dublin this evening for their first taste of United Rugby Championship action as recently-installed Currie Cup champions and a reputation as the market leaders among South Africa’s four franchises making the move north.

They came up against a Leinster side which, unlike them, has played no competitive rugby in months but the last of the PRO14 kingpins flew into an early 17-0 lead and then completed the bonus-point job with two second-half tries.

The Bulls impressed in patches but this was all about the hosts.

Tries from Josh van der Flier and Andrew Porter were posted inside the first 13 minutes, both of them converted by Johnny Sexton who had already got the scoreboard ticking over with an opening penalty. This was swashbuckling Leinster at their best.

The Bulls’ sole response was a Johan Goosen three-pointer that cut the deficit to 14 but it could and should have been so much more for Jake White’s side who were missing a handful of key Springboks busy with the All Blacks earlier in the day.

Twice they pounded and probed their way into and around the Leinster 22 after that early mauling. Their multi-phase, multi-directional rugby drew in both backs and forwards, the second of them ending with Madosh Tambwe’s try being ruled out for an earlier knock-on.

A misfiring lineout meant these sieges would not be a regular occurrence.

Leinster had their own score chalked off seven minutes after the restart, James Lowe being the one to lose out this time, but James Tracy made the game safe close to the hour with Leinster’s third try when tipping down off a lineout in the Bulls 22.

Another Sexton conversion, his last input of the evening, and it was 24-3 with the bonus point added to the haul when his replacement Ross Byrne touched down on the back of a breath-taking move sourced from their own 22.

Same as it ever was.

Leinster: H Keenan; R O’Loughlin, G Ringrose, C Frawley, J Lowe; J Sexton, L McGrath; A Porter, D Sheehan, M Ala’alatoa; R Molony, J Ryan; R Ruddock, J van der Flier, C Doris.

Replacements: E Byrne for Porter (25-40 and 59); M Deegan for Doris (34); J Tracy for Sheehan (51); J Gibson-Park for McGrath (53); R Byrne for Sexton and C Healy for Ala’alatoa (both 59); J Osborne for Lowe and R Baird for Ryan (both 69).

Vodacom Bulls: D Kriel; C Hendricks, L Mapoe, H Vorster, M Tambwe; J Goosen, Z Burger; G Steenekam, B du Plessis, M Smith; W Steenekamp, R Nortje; M Coetzee, A Botha, E Louw.

Replacements: J van Zyl for du Plessis (HT); J du Plessis for Botha (48); S Matanzima for Burger and J van Rooyen for Smith (both 59); K Johannes for Burger (66); S Gans for Mapoe (69); C Smith for Goosen (72).

Referee: M Adamson (SRU).