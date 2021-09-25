Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle off the mark after Kerr-Barlow hat-trick

A first win of the season for O'Gara's side
La Rochelle's New Zealand centre Tawera Kerr-Barlow runs with the ball and scores a try during the French Top 14 rugby union match between La Rochelle and Biarritz at the Marcel Deflandre Stadium in La Rochelle, western France, on September 25, 2021. (Photo by XAVIER LEOTY / AFP) (Photo by XAVIER LEOTY/AFP via Getty Images)

Sat, 25 Sep, 2021 - 17:49
Cian Locke

New Zealand scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow scored a hat-trick as Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle beat promoted Biarritz 59-17 for their first win of the Top 14 season.

"It's great to open our account. Now we'll try and grow," La Rochelle backs coach Sebastien Boboul told AFP.

"We're satisfied with the 59 points scored, less so with the 17 conceded," he added.

The Basque visitors rested Australia centre Tevita Kuridrani, former New Zealand back Francis Saili as well as captain and ex-England back-rower Steffon Armitage for the trip.

And O'Gara's side dominated from the off as Fiji's Eneriko Buliruarua claimed the first try on eight minutes.

Kerr-Barlow scored his first off a rolling maul on 15, before diving over for his second eight minutes later.

And he wrapped up a first-half hat-trick in first-half injury time before being replaced by Jules Le Bail.

Georgian prop Guram Papidze added another try and La Rochelle were awarded a penalty try before Buliruarua claimed his second. 

