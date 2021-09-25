Bulls will present Leinster with a 'very tough challenge'

As with so many coaches, Leo Cullen has cried wolf far too often.

Bigging up an opponent is as endemic to the pre-game routine as a good night’s sleep or a defensive drill, and yet the rollcall of teams who have come to Dublin and rolled over is long and depressing.

Pretty much all of them have departed bruised and battered, with the Leinster head coach’s words of praise still ringing in their ears and, let’s be frank, it hasn’t been good for the credibility of whatever name the old Celtic League went by at the time.

The Vodacom Bulls’ last visit to Europe produced a 35-8 thumping at the hands of Benetton back in June, but this United Rugby Championship opener takes on an added degree of difficulty for the hosts when you peel away the layers.

Jake White’s visitors are just two weeks removed from a 44-10 whacking of the Sharks in the Currie Cup final, and they look only stronger again for the three changes made to that starting XV for their first fixture in this newly-minted competition.

One of those incomers is Bismarck du Plessis, the legendary and grizzled hooker. Another is Johan Goosen, the out-half who missed that Currie decider due to Covid.

This is also a Bulls team missing relatively few Springboks when compared to some of their fellow franchises in action up here this weekend, and they have banked 11 games since Leinster’s last (ahem) competitive runout in the Rainbow Cup.

“For us, it’s a very, very tough challenge, because we’re starting off, and some guys are playing their first game of the season against a team that is battle-hardened,” said Cullen, “but it is what it is. We just need to get on with it now and try to prepare well.”

Leinster should at least know what to expect.

Cullen zeroed in on the setpiece when asked where the Bulls will test them most. There, and in midfield where the centre pairing of Harold Vorster and Lionel Mapoe will truck it up and link with a back row that marries directness with aggression.

For Arno Botha, formerly of Munster, and Ulster old boy Marcel Coetzee, this will not be new ground. As for Cullen, he has opted for a team and a squad brimming with class and experience, which should go some way to making up for any rustiness.

The most intriguing aspect of it is the switch back to loosehead for Andrew Porter, who originally migrated over to tighthead back in late 2016. That and Cian Healy moving from loose to tight to play understudy to Michael Ala’alatoa.

Healy has never played tighthead in his professional career.

Underpinning this experimentation is a solid core of players and combinations, none more so than the half-back pairing of Luke McGrath and Johnny Sexton, with the latter playing his first competitive game since April.

The out-half has banked his first proper pre-season in yonks after being rested by Ireland during the summer and ignored by the Lions, and Cullen believes that groundwork and familiarity with his club colleagues from the off can benefit everyone.

Sexton did get to shake off some cobwebs in the friendly game against Harlequins a fortnight ago, but the stakes are higher here, and the attendance too. Leinster are predicting a crowd of 20,000 with the Aviva’s limit set at 75% of capacity for now.

It’s all feeding into the sense that big-time rugby is back, and that should help the likes of Sexton, James Ryan, and Garry Ringrose leave behind any lingering regrets when it comes to their omissions from Warren Gatland’s plans.

“Players just need to look forward now,” said Cullen. “Everyone starts off from scratch at the start of the season, and everyone has all their dreams and aspirations, but we’re into the serious stuff where everything matters, and all the points are up for grabs now.”

That doesn’t just apply to Leinster. It applies to a meeting between the two leading power brokers in domains that have now been joined at the hip. If the URC is to catch fire, then this is the kind of game that is needed to provide the first sparks.