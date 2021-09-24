Johnny Sexton returns as Leinster wheel out the big guns for the Bulls

Head coach Leo Cullen has opted for a glittering line-up as the province prepares to stare down the pick of the newly-arrived South African franchises
Johnny Sexton will start his first competitive game for the province since the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final win over Exeter Chiefs last April but he is only one among a galaxy of billboard names due to be on duty. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 12:30
Brendan O'Brien

Leo Cullen has revealed a star-studded line-up for Leinster’s United Rugby Championship (URC) opener against the Vodacom Bulls which is expected to attract a crowd of 20,000 to the Aviva Stadium tomorrow.

The reigning, and last, PRO14 champions clearly mean business as they face the best of the South African provinces. The Bulls are missing some key players due to Springbok duties for their first-ever URC fixture, but they are nonetheless the recently-crowned Currie Cup kingpins.

Hugo Keenan, Rory O’Loughlin, and James Lowe will make up the back three while the midfield will be the domain of Ciaran Frawley and Garry Ringrose, both of whom are back from shoulder injuries. Sexton will be partnered at half-back by Luke McGrath.

Another back to full fitness is Andrew Porter who is switched back to loosehead prop. He's joined in the front row by Dan Sheehan and, at tighthead, Samoa captain Michael Ala’alatoa who is making his competitive debut for the province after arriving in the summer.

So far, so impressive.

James Ryan and Ross Molony link up in the second row while a superb back row will consist of Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, and Caelan Doris. The bench isn’t bad either and the strength in depth is only emphasised further by those absent.

None of their four summer Lions – Robbie Henshaw, Jack Conan, Tadhg Furlong, or Ronan Kelleher – will take part while Dan Leavy, just returned to full training after a long injury nightmare, doesn’t seem quite ready to go again just yet.

Also unavailable are Harry Byrne, Jordan Larmour, Dave Kearney, Will Connors, and Josh Murphy.

Leinster (v Vodacom Bulls): H Keenan; R O’Loughlin, G Ringrose, C Frawley, J Lowe; J Sexton, L McGrath; A Porter, D Sheehan, M Ala’alatoa; R Molony, J Ryan; R Ruddock, J van der Flier, C Doris.

Replacements: J Tracy, E Byrne, C Healy, R Baird, M Deegan, J Gibson-Park, R Byrne, J Osborne.

