All you need to know about The United Rugby Championship

What it is…

For starters, we’ll call it the URC from herein. It is a 16-team competition played over an 18-round regular season to determine a league table in order to decide the teams which will progress to the knockout stages.

The top eight sides will qualify for the URC play-offs with teams seeded from 1 to 8 and the top four receiving home advantage for a full round of quarter-finals and semi-finals in order to produce two teams who will qualify for the grand final.

Which teams are in tt and who will they play?

Each team’s fixture list will comprise six home and away fixtures against their three regional pool opponents and 12 home or away fixtures against the remaining teams in the league.

For example, Munster will play regional rivals Connacht, Leinster and Ulster twice, home and away, and then play the other 12 teams once, six at home and six away.

The 16 teams are the 12 from Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and Wales that contested the now-defunct PRO14 championship plus the four big beasts of South African rugby.

The regional pools have been selected along national lines: Irish Pool: Connacht, Leinster, Munster, Ulster Italian & Scottish Pool: Benetton, Edinburgh, Glasgow Warriors, Zebre South African Pool: Cell C Sharks, DHL Stormers, Emirates Lions and Vodacom Bulls Welsh Pool: Dragons, Cardiff, Ospreys, Scarlets

When does it start and how will the season progress?

Round One starts Friday night with three games, kicking off in Parma when Zebre host the Lions at 5:35pm.

Both Connacht and Ulster are involved in 7:35pm games, Andy Friend’s side at Cardiff while the Ulstermen host Glasgow. Rainbow Cup winners Benetton welcome the Stormers to Treviso in the first of three Saturday games at 1pm with Leinster opening their account against the Bulls at Aviva Stadium at 5:15pm before Munster entertain the Sharks at Thomond Park at 7:35pm.

There are to be no fixtures scheduled during the international windows for the November Tests this autumn and next spring’s Six Nations, to ensure more of the best players are available for their club sides, although those teams with current Southern Hemisphere Test players, including all four South African sides, will be missing key men due to the ongoing Rugby Championship.

There are five rounds scheduled before the November Tests, two more between that international window and the opening rounds of the Champions Cup in mid-December, then the traditional holiday slots for three interprovincial matches before rounds three and four of European pool games.

The final five rounds of the regular season take place after the Six Nations with Round 18 on the weekend of May 20/21/22.

The knockout stages will be run off on consecutive weekends in June with the quarter-finals scheduled for Saturday, June 4, the semis on June 11, and the grand final on June 18.

Who will qualify for Europe next season?

Just like the URC, Champions Cup organisers are laying the foundations for welcoming the South African teams into European competition for the 2022/23 campaign with qualification coming from a hybrid of regular league table and the regional pools.

The teams finishing each regional pool on top with the most points will automatically qualify with the other four URC representatives to come from the regular season, in other words, the four teams with most points who have not already qualified via the pools.

Where can I watch it?

The new era of the URC has also ushered in a more egalitarian opportunity to watch it with games available on free-to-air terrestrial television on RTÉ and TG4.

Between them those channels will broadcast more than 50 live matches including the four Irish provinces while Irish viewers can also watch every single URC game on Premier Sports, the subscription channel available as part of some Sky Sports packages.

Tonight will see Connacht at Cardiff available free to air on TG4 and Ulster at home to Glasgow on Premier Sports 1 with Leinster v Bulls on TG4 tomorrow followed by Munster v Sharks on RTÉ 2.

There will also be a streaming option with URC having launched URC TV, with a variety of viewing packages available and some games shown free online. A Weekend Pass giving access to every game in full will cost €19.99, an All Ireland Pass costing €99.99 provides live coverage of every minute of every game featuring the Irish provinces this season while the Season Pass gives access to every game for €119.99. All can be bought on the URC website.