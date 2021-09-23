Henderson: Gatland's Test calls weren't based on form

Henderson, who was on his second tour with the Lions, was not included by Gatland in his three Test squads.
Iain Henderson

Thu, 23 Sep, 2021 - 11:26
Colm O’Connor

Ulster and Ireland lock Iain Henderson believes Warren Gatland did not base his British and Irish Lions Test team selections on form during the summer tour to South Africa.

"I would tend to agree with that statement," he told BBC Sport NI's Ulster Rugby Show when the issue of Gatland selecting players on familiarity over form was discussed.

"Courtney Lawes, for example, hadn't played a lot of rugby, was injured going in, missed a lot of rugby, comes in and starts all three tests. 

"Don't get me wrong, Courtney is a class player and he probably deserved to be playing, but that would lead you to believe that he [Gatland] wasn't picking on who was on form at the stage because Courtney had already banked his form from before."

Henderson skippered the Lions against Cell C Sharks but failed to impress Gatland enough to win a place on the matchay squads for the three tests. Admittedly the remarkable return of Alun Wyn Jones from injury pushed Henderson down the pecking order with Tadhg Beirne providing cover on the bench for the first two games before being replaced in the matchday 23 by Wales' Adam Beard for the decider.

Henderson admitted that he spoke to Gatland after the third Test.

"He told me I had trained really well, played really well and unfortunately it just didn't work out the way I wanted it to be," he explained. "I wouldn't be one to go nagging coaches. In my opinion, I go about my business and do what I can on the training pitch.  I kind of feel among a lot of the staff and squad they felt similarly, but at the end of the day it's the top dog's decision and I wasn't there."

