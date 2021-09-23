Caroline Currid's Munster impact: 'We’re in awe of her, she has an incredible CV'

If Caroline Currid can help Munster to the kind of success her talents as a performance psychologist have brought to four different All-Ireland-winning sides, then Jack O’Donoghue’s suspicions will be bang on the money.

Currid is credited with a significant role in delivering the Liam MacCarthy Cup to the Limerick hurlers in three of the last four years, and Munster head coach Johann van Graan on Tuesday confirmed that she has been working with his squad on a consultancy basis and was “part of our staff”.

Munster had been scouting for an Irish-based candidate to fulfil the role South African psychologist Pieter Kruger had been performing until the Covid-19 pandemic, when travel restrictions reduced his effectiveness to adequately contribute to van Graan’s cause.

There are few with a CV to match Currid who, in addition to her role with the Shannonsiders, has been part of the All-Ireland-winning set ups of the Dublin footballers in 2011, the Tipperary hurlers of 2010, and the Tyrone side that lifted Sam Maguire in 2008.

With Munster without a trophy since 2011, having consistently knocked on the door of success only to come up short in the latter stages of both Europe and the PRO14 under van Graan, Currid would seem the perfect fit to provide the missing link.

It is early days and whether she can help them bridge the divide that separates them from silverware remains to be seen, but O’Donoghue already sees the Sligo native’s physical presence at the province’s High Performance Centre at the University of Limerick campus as hugely beneficial.

“I don’t know if that is the bit we have been missing,” back-rower O’Donoghue said.

“We have had psychologists in before, and I suppose a big thing we missed last year was that, with Covid, we couldn’t have someone in here on a regular basis to be able to talk to.

“As you know, doing Zoom calls and things is just not the same as face to face, and you don’t get the sense of someone’s body language or the emotions and stuff like that.

“To be able to sit down with her, she can see stuff in training or from games live, and she can pull you aside for a chat straight away after.

That’s going to be a huge benefit to us. It’s exciting, she has an incredible CV and we are excited to learn from her.

Munster head coach van Graan confirmed Currid was on board on Tuesday as he sought to “try new things” in pre-season in the wake of last April’s PRO14 final defeat to Leinster and ahead of the inaugural United Rugby Championship opener this Saturday against the Sharks at Thomond Park.

“She is in for a few days a week. She’s done excellent work with other teams. She’s working one on one with a few of our lads and it’s great to have her involved.

“Pieter Kruger previously worked with us from South Africa and was involved with multiple teams, but because of Covid he could no longer fulfill that role, and we looked around in Ireland.

“It’s such a need, not only the mental wellbeing of your players, but also the sports psychology piece. She’s very good at what she does and it’s great to have her as a consultant and part of our group.

“Every team looks for more inches across big games and it’s not a new role that we created. It’s not something new, it was fulfilling a role that could not be fulfilled by another individual so, like I said, it’s great to have her involved.

“It’s a new way of thinking, a new way of doing things, but she’s part of our staff and, like all of our staff, she contributes a lot, and it’s great to have her on board.”

O’Donoghue said the players were as delighted as the management to have someone of Currid’s calibre and track record working with them.

“She’s only new in the door, I suppose. We’re in awe of her as a whole, she has an incredible CV and we’re all really looking forward to working with her as a team and as an individual personally.

“It’s still early doors yet and I suppose, maybe after the first few games, we will sit down and we will talk about some of the fundamentals and values that she feels are really important for a high-performance team.

“And look, to be able to take anything off an All-Ireland-winning team will be great and to use some of their values maybe. But it’s still early doors, where we haven’t done too much work with her yet, but really looking forward to it.”