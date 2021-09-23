Hugo Keenan looking for bounce from Bulls and other South African sides

New Season, new title, four new teams, but old problems persist.

When South Africa’s quartet of leading franchises make their bow in the freshly-minted United Rugby Championship this weekend they will do it without a whole host of Springboks whose minds will be fixed on their Rugby Championship meeting with New Zealand.

Almost half of Jacques Nienaber’s 40-plus squad has been sourced from the ranks of the Stormers, Sharks, Bulls and Lions but that’s not to say that the sides sent north this last few days will be devoid of class or hope.

The Vodacom Bulls that face Leinster in the RDS on Saturday will be down just a handful of players as a result of national duties. That said, the likes of Morne Steyn, Trevor Nyanke and Johaan Grobelaar are obviously exceptional players.

A fourth, Duane Vermeulen, will join Ulster once his latest stint with the Boks is done.

Not ideal, but then that’s just one side of the ledger.

Former Springbok hooker Bismarck du Plessis has just been signed and is with the squad in Dublin. So too is out-half Johan Goosen, who missed the recent Currie Cup final with injury, and the fit-again pair of scrum-half Embrose Papier and lock/blindside Sintu Manjezi.

All told, Jake White has 37 men with him for their jaunt around Ireland, Wales and Scotland this next month or so and they bring with them the momentum of that 34-point thrashing of the Sharks in the Currie Cup decider earlier this month.

Still, the Bulls were stuffed by Benetton in the final of the Rainbow Cup the last time they came to Europe so the impact they can make on the URC, and the standards of a tournament which have left plenty to be desired, remains to be seen.

Hugo Keenan has no doubt but that they will raise all boats. It’s probably no bad thing for Leinster who, the thinking goes, have been rendered vulnerable come the business end of the Heineken Champions Cup by the lack of consistently class competition in the old PRO14.

Losing last year’s European semi-final only supported that theory.

“It was obviously very disappointing last year, that La Rochelle loss,” said the Leinster and Ireland full-back. “We have got a number of work-ons. The fact that the South African sides are coming into the URC, I think that is going to help us in the European rounds.

“They obviously add a more physical, more line-speed game than we are used to and that will challenge us more. It sometimes replicates a lot of the way those big French teams play, like La Rochelle. I think that will be a great help for us.”

For Keenan, this season is an opportunity to build on an incredible 12 months in which he claimed ownership of the No.15 shirt with club and with country. The alacrity of his rise was clear in the 13 Test caps he earned in that spell and the five tries claimed.

It’s a superb platform on which to move on but his thoughts of progress are being processed in terms of the collective rather than the personal as he looks back on a season that saw Leinster fall short in Europe and Ireland pay for a slow Six Nations start.

"The main thing for me is probably team success, really. Last season was a bit disappointing in that regard. I know we won the PRO14 but that's what you want, you want to come away with trophies from these big competitions and we put ourselves in a good place to do that, especially with Leinster in the Champions Cup.

"Looking back on the Six Nations, if we had beaten Wales in that first game we probably could have won the Six Nations in the end. That's what I'm going to be trying to push my teams to be doing and that's where I want to get to personally.

"Individually, just keep working on the things my coaches have been telling me and back up what I was doing last season and kick on because you don't want to be getting second season syndrome. It's a challenge but I'm excited and ready to go now.”