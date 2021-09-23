Munster set for more expansive style in United Rugby Championship campaign

Jack O’Donoghue has dropped a heavy hint that Munster will start the new season this weekend playing a newer, more expansive style of rugby as they prepare for stronger South African opposition in the inaugural United Rugby Championship.

With fewer games from which to qualify for the end of season play-offs and against fuller strength teams with no matches being played during Test windows in the Northern Hemisphere, the difficulty of getting to the business end of the campaign and also qualifying for Europe’s Champions Cup has become exponentially harder for the Irish provinces in 2021-22.

Yet speaking this week ahead of the season opener against South Africa’s Cell C Sharks at Thomond Park on Saturday night, O’Donoghue suggested an increasing influence for senior coach Stephen Larkham and the Munster out-halves on the direction of travel for head coach Johann van Graan’s gameplan.

“The coaching group that we have here at the moment, it is only their third season that they’ve all been together, and certainly they have been finding their feet and implementing new ideas and a full pre-season with the four of them is hugely beneficial to us,” the back-rower said.

“Hopefully you’ll see now on the weekend and as the season goes on that you’ll see maybe a new style of rugby that we’re playing, that is more expansive and that it’s a joy to watch.”

O’Donoghue credited the Munster coaching ticket of van Graan, Larkham, forwards coach Graham Rowntree and defence coach JP Ferreira for welcoming player input to discussions around the gameplan.

“Steve is incredible in how he works. He’s constantly consulting the game-runners, our nines and 10s and getting their feedback straight after a game or during the training sessions and they have a massive input.

We’re the ones on the field and how we feel is incredibly important and for the coaches to be able to take that on board and to come up with a gameplan around that is hugely beneficial to us.

“It’s going to be an incredibly exciting season. A little bit of the unknown with the four new South African teams coming in. I suppose they have an added advantage coming off the back of a Currie Cup to start the season but we’re an ambitious group and to be putting ourselves up against the best in Europe and then now to be able to face the best in South Africa, it’s incredible to see where we are in terms of a benchmarker.”