Joey Carbery in flying form after first Munster preseason in three years

With a first full preseason of preparation behind him in three seasons, fly-half Joey Carbery is finally raring to go for a new campaign, Johann van Graan has declared.

With only 26 appearances in his three seasons with Munster since joining from Leinster in summer 2018, Carbery, now 26, finally appears in a position to fulfil the vast potential as a next-generation playmaker that saw him capped by Ireland in the week of his 21st birthday against New Zealand in Chicago in November 2016.

Now fully match fit after returning midway through last season, following a horrible struggle with an ankle injury first sustained in summer 2019, Carbery can now at last look forward with optimism to the new season.

Munster begin the season with the Sharks at Thomond Park on Saturday night.

Carbery finished last season strongly with two more caps at test level against Japan and the USA in July.

“It’s the first time in a few years that he’s actually had a preseason,” Munster head coach van Graan said of Carbery yesterday.

“He had a good break, I felt he finished those two test matches really well. He had a rest, he’s refreshed and really confident.

“There’s nothing left in terms of injury or worrying about injury — he was just a normal player having a good preseason with the international lads when he joined.

“He’s available for selection on the weekend, we’ll make a decision later in the week but he’s raring to go.

“What the four No10s have done really well — Ben (Healy), Jake (Flannery), and Jack (Crowley) — they’ve worked really well together in the last few weeks to make sure that we as a team grow.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how Joey and the other three lads play.”