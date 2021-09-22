Johann van Graan only focussed on Sharks but contract speculation looms large

If Johann van Graan was in any doubt about the close scrutiny he will receive in this, the final season of his current contract, yesterday’s eve-of-campaign media session will have swiftly erased any lingering question marks in the mind of Munster’s head coach.

Four days out from the opening game of the inaugural United Rugby Championship, a home clash with South Africa’s Cell C Sharks in front of supporters returning to Thomond Park for a first competitive fixture since February 2020, the inquiries came unseasonably early for a man who has enough on his plate trying to hit the ground running in a make or break campaign for a province still

without a trophy since 2011.

This will be the fourth full season in which van Graan will try to break the drought. He has inched closer to success in all of the preceding three since assuming the reins from fellow South African Rassie Erasmus in late November 2017 but while last April’s PRO14 final loss to serial champions Leinster was step forward in terms of the round in which their oldest rivals bested them, the performance put in by Munster that day at the RDS represented something of a low point given his side’s failure to land a shot on the men in blue.

Yet amid media speculation in recent weeks that this term could be the 41-year-old’s final season with his current contract set to run out next summer, there came a report on Monday which suggested van Graan along with his assistant coaches Stephen Larkham, Graham Rowntree and JP Ferreira, were set to be

offered new deals.

The former Springboks assistant coach extended his initial three-year deal by a further two years in 2019 but during yesterday’s online media conference ahead of Saturday’s season opener, he neither confirmed nor denied the report, as was his right.

Nor would he venture whether he would prefer to sort out his future sooner rather than later. Given the timing of such speculation, one would imagine his answer is the former but van Graan vowed to maintain his silence on the matter. Asked how he proposed to continue his stubborn occupation of the crease until there is an announcement, he replied: “Just control the things you can and focus on the job in hand and that’s the performance at the weekend against the Sharks.

“We’re really looking forward to it. It’s part and parcel of our job and I’m very happy with where I am currently. We’ve got good people, a brilliant squad of players and coaches and staff, and our focus is to only control the things we can and that’s we do every day in here and that’s where all my focus is currently.”

As well it should be, given the new format which pools the four Irish provinces in the same pool of the URC, from which only the first-place finishers qualify for the play-offs and next season’s Champions Cup. The other three provinces will need to finish in the next four on the league table, to join them in.

With fewer games than the PRO14 format, that places a big onus on consistency of performance in a shorter period with all matches will be played outside the Northern Hemisphere Test windows. And that is before the need to secure a home play-off draw at season’s end.

So first things first. Munster simply must hit the ground running to avoid a season in the mire.

“What we’ll find with the United Rugby Championship is it is going to be competitive,” van Graan said. “There’s no perceived easy games, there’s not a lot of games where you can put in a perceived second-string team - this is going to be a battle week in, week out…

“It doesn’t matter which draw you have, with Leinster playing the Bulls or Zebre playing the Lions it is going to be more competitive and that’s brilliant to have as a competition.

“It’s eight rounds of the competition, you’ll get ups and downs during the season and our focus is only on this first bloc of five games, specifically the first one.”