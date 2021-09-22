Spell in Australia 'the perfect final six months' for Rob Kearney

Rob Kearney spent much of his career answering his critics on the pitch and it was no different when the former Leinster, Ireland and Lions star turned out for his local GAA club after a 17-year break.

The 35-year old, who represented Louth at minor level in 2003 before concentrating fully on the oval ball, returned from his one-season stint with Western Force in Australia over the summer and subsequently played with Cooley Kickhams against Newtown Blues.

“I played so much of it when I was younger. When I signed my first Academy contract at 18 there was a bigwig in the IRFU, who will remain nameless, who said, 'That's it, you'll never play another game of Gaelic football in your life'.

“That has always sort of stuck with me a little bit since that day. I always said that if the body was good, I'd like to get back and play a few games. It's nice to get back home, see my folks a little bit more often and I hope to play Barbarians in November, so I needed something to keep me ticking over.” His spell in Perth was a satisfying coda to the end of a career that made him the most decorated player in the Irish professional game where he won four European Cups, a Challenge Cup, six Celtic Leagues, four Six Nations (including two Grand Slams).

Former Ireland and Leinster back Rob Kearney playing for Cooley Kickhams GAC during the Hollywood Developments Division 1 League match between Cooley Kickhams and Newtown Blues. Picture: Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

Not to mention his two tours with the British and Irish Lions.

“I had a great time away in Australia. I think it was almost the perfect final six months for me. I'd always planned to play outside of Ireland, and I suppose the older I got and the longer my contracts with Leinster and the union went on, the less likely that became.

“So Western Force sort of came around very late, a little out of the woodwork, but it was brilliant. It was an experience I really enjoyed. I don't think I could have done it too early on in my career, but to finish there for a small stint was a great experience.”

The GAA has been fun but a few stints around the middle with the Kickhams made it clear to him that he doesn’t have the engine to keep pace with the younger generation there. The question is whether his rugby days are well and truly done, the Baa-Baas aside.

There has certainly been no retirement announced yet.

“I'm waiting for the Barbarians for that. While I say that now, that I am very happy and I don't want to play anymore, I sort of think sometimes that some full-back somewhere across Europe is going to get injured and there will be a medical joker thrown at me.”

That’s still more unlikely than likely at this stage.

The focus now is on the transition away from his playing days. He’s prepared to be patient with that, to go diligently about the business of creating a new identity for himself, and it’s not something he’s starting from scratch.

He studied for seven years during the earlier part of his career and there were a handful of business ventures and investments made along the way too. Punditry with Premier Sports is already on the table and he’s bent Brian O’Driscoll’s ear about that.

“I’m not someone who, in 10 years' time, wants to be talking about the Grand Slam in 2009 or 2018 so you have to be forward-thinking and making sure that you always have something new on the horizon that you're working towards.”

For now, that’s amounting to a lot of golf, but his return to these shores is a reminder of the service he gave for so long to Leinster and a national team that has turned to Hugo Keenan to hold the fort at full-back in his wake.

There are no shortage of other contenders there but one man whose name was conspicuous by its absence from the 50 players brought together for a season briefing by Andy Farrell last Sunday was Simon Zebo who is back in Munster after his stint in Paris.

Kearney wasn’t surprised by that, his reasoning being that the head coach was always going to show a preference for those involved last season. Keenan, Jacob Stockdale, Jordan Larmour, Will Addison and Shane Daly were all involved and are thus ahead of Zebo in the pecking order.

"If he goes well in the first few months of this season well then he might be in the reckoning,” said Kearney. “To not see him in there straight away, I don't think it was a surprise to too many people.” For now, it is Munster who will benefit from the Cork man’s return.

"Yeah, a huge boost, on the field and off the field as well. He sells tickets. Again, when you're looking at the future of the game and wanting to grow the game, those are the sort of individuals you want in a team and playing in your local stadium on a Saturday afternoon.

"He's been away, he'll bring back some fresh ideas, a new set of eyes from what he has learned in Racing and definitely he will add an awful lot of value to the team.”

