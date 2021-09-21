Johann van Graan tightlipped on Munster contract talks

Johann van Graan has refused to be drawn on reports he is set to sign a new contract keeping him as Munster head coach beyond this season.

The South African will this Saturday evening embark on his fourth full season since succeeding compatriot Rassie Erasmus in late November 2017 when Munster open their 2021-22 campaign in the inaugural United Rugby Championship against the Cell C Sharks at Thomond Park.

The former Springboks assistant coach extended his initial three-year deal by a further two years in 2019 but having failed to deliver a trophy thus far there has been media speculation that this term could be the 41-year-old’s final season with his current contract set to run out next summer.

A report on Monday in the Limerick Leader, though, suggested that van Graan along with his assistant coaches Stephen Larkham, Graham Rowntree and JP Ferreira, were set to be offered new deals but the head coach, during his Tuesday online media conference ahead of Saturday’s season opener, neither confirmed nor denied the report.

“I’m not going to speculate over the media about my contract. Obviously, I’m in the last season of my contract and full focus on the season ahead and we have got a game ahead. I’m really enjoying my time at Munster, really enjoying the club and am just focused on the week ahead.”

Pressed on whether he would prefer to sort out his future sooner rather than later, van Graan was similarly tight-lipped.

“I’m not going to speculate any further on that. When the time is right for contract talks, that will take place in the background. My job, as well as the coaches and the players is to focus on the first game of a really exciting season ahead. This will be really challenging season and that’s where all my focus is currently.”

The head coach was in more forthcoming mood when asked about this weekend’s game and the return of Ireland star Simon Zebo to his native province after three seasons with Racing 92 in France.

The Corkman, still Munster’s leading all-time try scorer, could make his 'second' debut at Thomond Park when the South African franchise make their first visit to Limerick this weekend.

“Firstly, it is great to have him,” Van Graan said. “He’s a class player, he’s a Munsterman. I’d say the first few days he found his feet and met a few new guys. He’s worked really hard in terms of his fitness getting back into our system and our way of doing things. And then he’s been really good craic - one of the words I’ve learned in Ireland - Zeebs brings that. He is a fantastic team man, a fantastic family man and he’s so at home at Munster Rugby and we are really looking forward to seeing him play over the coming months.”

The Munster boss believes Zebo has come home better for his French Top 14 experience in Paris.

“Zeebs was always a class player, he just continued that way at Racing. I’d say he’s certainly developed his game even more from a maturity point of view, from a leadership point of view. Obviously the more you play the more experienced you become and he’s really shared that with everybody around him.

“We’ve got a saying - we don’t compete with each other, we share with each other - and he’s been really excellent with all the lads. If you look at our squad there’s some incredible competition in that back three and everybody’s bought into and so has he. So really good to have him around the building.”