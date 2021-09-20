Two props join Munster injury list

Munster are already without several stars for the URC opener
Two props join Munster injury list

 

Mon, 20 Sep, 2021 - 19:24
Cian Locke

Props Roman Salanoa and Liam O’Connor have been added to Munster's injury list ahead of the province's United Rugby Championship opener against the Sharks on Saturday at Thomond Park.

Loosehead O'Connor is currently having a neck/arm problem assessed by a specialist, Munster reported today. While tighthead Salanoa will have to wait a little longer for his first Munster start due to a knee injury. 

Munster are already without Ireland centre Chris Farrell due to an abdomen injury.  Hooker Kevin O’Byrne has a leg problem and Jason Jenkins has a shoulder issue.

However, Springboks lock RG Snyman, along with John Hodnett, have stepped up their recovery, as they follow modified training programmes.

