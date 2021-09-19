Ryno Pieterse: Castres lock apologises as he faces 52-week ban for horror tackle

Castres Olympique lock Ryno Pieterse has publicly apologised for his horror tackle on Bordeaux scrum-half Maxime Lucu during the two sides’ Top 14 match on Saturday.

The 23-year-old South African faces a ban of up to 52 weeks following the dangerous late flying hit that earned him a straight red from referee Romain Poite in the 65th minute of a nip-tuck game at Stade Pierre Fabre.

Pieterse’s apology came on his Instagram page on Sunday: “I would like to apologise to Maxime Lucu for my gesture. I did not control my tackle and I am sincerely sorry. Like I told you after the match, I am very happy that you are okay Maxime. Good luck for the rest of the season.”

The hosts had just pulled themselves back to within three points of their visitors when Pieterse - who had come on as a replacement 13 minutes earlier - cannonballed recklessly into an airborne Lucu, following the latter’s clearance kick, leaving him flat on the ground and in obvious pain.

The game ended in a 23-23 draw.

Lucu - namechecked by France coach Fabien Galthie recently as a possible international squad bolter in the months ahead - was immediately replaced by Yann Lesgourges, but later stated he was not seriously hurt.

“Thank you all for your kind messages. Everything’s fine! Still standing,” he tweeted.

Castres’ coaches appear resigned to losing Pieterse, who made 15 appearances including nine starts last season and has featured twice in the current campaign, for a lengthy period.

Attack coach David Darricarrere told reporters. “[His] gesture deserved a red card. Beyond that we do not offer excuses for him, far from it - but he is also a young player.

“He will learn from his mistakes. Certainly he will be suspended, and rightly so, and he will continue to work so he does not commit the same act again.” Pieterse can expect to be summoned to a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday, September 29 - though he can request an earlier hearing. Because he was red carded rather than cited, he is automatically suspended until the committee meets.