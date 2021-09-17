James Coughlan's Toulon adventure: 'I want to make a mark that I was here and did something'

If James Coughlan was seeking job security when his playing career came to an end, he might have chosen education rather than the pathway he is following.

And if he was under any illusions permanent tenure came with a coaching gig in professional rugby, a piece of practical advice from a former Munster colleague on his arrival at Toulon this summer will have set him straight in short order.

It came from the Australian, Damian Mednis, whose path Coughlan, now 40, would first have crossed in the Corkman’s early days at his native province in the late 2000s.

“One of the old S&C coaches, ‘Chopper ‘(Mednis), sent a message: ‘James, remember in coaching you rent a house, you don’t buy’.”

Such sobering perspective was met with a chuckle by Coughlan. Just embarked on his seventh season in French rugby having left Munster for Pau in 2014, the 40-year-old has only been at Toulon for seven weeks and is too upbeat in his new surroundings at the impressive training campus by the Mediterranean to take it too much to heart.

Certainly last week when the Irish Examiner visited the recently rebuilt ‘Berg’ complex that once was home to a glittering array of rugby superstars who in return delivered three European Cup in quick succession, the Cork man’s delight at this latest step in his post-playing afterlife was obvious. Yet Toulon’s new defence coach was not naive enough to think he or any of the coaching staff led by Patrice Collazo will be bullet-proof if club president Bernard Lemaitre does not see an improvement on last season’s disappointing eighth-place finish in the Top 14.

Coughlan has already experienced the crueller side of the coaching game, as recently as late June when his stint as defence coach at Brive was brought to an end after one season. For a man who had immersed himself in French rugby and learning the language, even passing the country’s equivalent of the Leaving Cert when studying for his coaching badges, returning to Ireland was not a priority, though he did look into the possibility of a career in education via Setanta College. Instead, a surprise call from RC Toulon’s sporting director took him in another, unexpected direction.

“It’s been a bit of journey,” Coughlan admitted before adding: “It’s brilliant and I couldn’t be happier. It’s not everyone who gets the chance to do this so I’m very privileged to get it.

“I finished up with Brive and I was on holidays with the kids and got a phone call from Laurent Emmanuelli. We had a chat for an hour or so and then I went and met Patrice Collazo in Bordeaux for lunch and then, yeah it was done very quickly afterwards. They were on a call with me then, on the Friday, and everything was confirmed. I came on the Monday following to start straight in for a session that morning!

“So I tried to chase my tail for the first week or two and I’m kind of getting my feet under the table a bit now and I’m kind of getting a feel for the place and the players are getting used to me and I’m getting used to the players so it’s been great. It’s been really, really good.”

Coughlan has joined a club in transition, moving away from the Galactico model of former president and owner Mourad Boudjellal that built a star-studded side capable of winning a hat-trick of consecutive Champions Cup titles between 2013 and 2015 and building a more bottom-up structure under new president, pharmaceutical supplies tycoon Lemaitre.

“My last game for Munster was the (2014) European semi-final in the Velodrome against Toulon and then my last (career) game as a player with Pau was here in Toulon as well so it’s kind of a weird link that you end up back here again,” Coughlan said.

James Coughlan with Pau fly-half Colin Slade ahead of a 2016 Top 14 game. Picture: Getty Images

“That team that we played in the Velodrome with Munster was like (Carl) Hayman, Danie Roussouw, Juan Smith, Steff Armitage, Chris Masoe in the pack, and in the backs, Jonny (Wilkinson), Matt Giteau, Drew Mitchell, (Bryan) Habana…and now there isn’t that group of Galacticos.”

That Sergio Parisse soon walks into the conference room we are sitting in to grab a tactics board somewhat undermines his argument about the lack of star quality, as does the fact that Toulon started the Top 14 season without 18 internationals, including new signing from Toulouse Cheslin Kolbe.

Yet the former Munster No.8’s point is a valid one. There has been a significant shift in mindset at RC Toulon and eight of that Test contingent are homegrown French internationals as the club — in line with the league’s JIFF policies intended to limit the influx of overseas talent — pivots away from importing the bulk of its talent.

“We’ve got the younger lads that are coming through that are playing with France as well the likes of Louis (Carbonel) and Julien Heriteau and Matthias (Halagahu), a young second row/back row; Anthony Belleau is here as well, we have loads of quality we just need to have everyone on the right bus on the right line and we’re all rowing in the same direction.

“You know, all those old cliches but it is important because the trouble is that you have Charles (Ollivon), Louis, Baptiste (Serin), and all those boys and they all go away for France and then you don’t have them on the same line. And we are here adapting because they’re not here. But what we’ve tried to instil is that the train doesn’t stop just because they’re not here, we need to keep going.

“So that’s what the key is, that we’re not relying on them.”

Toulon welcome Stade Francais to Stade Mayol Saturday evening with their French contingent back in the fold for round three, save for the injured Ollivon and Serin, as they try to gain their first win of the new campaign having drawn at home to Montpellier with five players aged under 20, given there were 34 absentees due to either injury or international commitments.

Last week saw them lose heavily at Toulouse and for all the ambition to build a strong base without their stars, the signing of Kolbe still points to a desire to compete at the highest level. Kolbe along with fellow Springbok Eben Etzebeth, Australian Duncan Paia’aua, Argentina’s Isa Facundo will be absent for some time, leaving the sort of void that could cripple many clubs’ ambitions, it is suggested to Coughlan.

“Ici tout est différent, that’s the motto,” he replies. “Here, everything is different.

“But yeah, it’s tough to start with when you’re missing 18 internationals but look, we’re nearly out the other side.”

When Lemaitre took over from Boujdellal as the sole owner at the start of 2020, Coughlan explained, “with that came a bit more club rather than it just being a team.

“It was very top-heavy before with the number of internationals they had and the quality of players who were in the team they had but the local Toulon boys that were coming through wouldn’t have been and that’s no longer the case because there’s a big bunch of them.

“I work every day with the CF (academy) and there’s a real link between the pro staff and the CF staff and the pro players and the CF staff so it’s more of global club rather than it just being about the first team.”

It sounds like a dream job for Coughlan after two years coaching the academy players at Pau, followed by a Covid-interrupted stint at ProD2 club Aix en Provence and then Brive.

“There wasn’t any great masterplan. I’d have never had thought when I was training out the back at CIT that I’d end up coming to Toulon, you wouldn’t dream of that.

“Leaving Munster was hard but if I hadn’t left Munster I wouldn’t be sitting here where I am. There’s no right or wrong way of doing it, everyone’s passage is their own. Like Donncha did a few years ago, leaving Munster and going to Worcester, Strings did it in Sarries and Bath, Prendy (Mike Prendergast) would have done it and if Prendy hadn’t gone to Bourgoin he wouldn’t be in Racing today. So everyone finds their own little route and carves it out for themselves.

“So it’s brilliant to be here but I don’t want to just be here. I don’t want to be passing through and, you know, don’t let the door hit you on the way out. I want to make a mark that I was here and did something. That’s my ambition.”

There is a caveat, of course, there always is at a club with the financial clout that Toulon has.

“We have to win something. It’s 2015 since we won anything so we’re in it to win it, in France and the Challenge Cup. We were eighth in the league last year so we need to catch up three places, at least. Top four would be great, if we get top five and win something, that’s a good season.

“Maybe get to a final, but anything less and realistically, with the group we have we should be a top-six team at least in the Top 14 and nobody wants to play against Toulon when it comes to cup rugby or at the end of the year.

“The draw at home in round one was disappointing but it’s two points we’ll have to pick up somewhere else. That’s the thing about here, every weekend there’s five points up for grabs and we need to get as many of them as we can and that’s how we’ll attack the season. We’ll see how it goes but we have enough quality to be able to do stuff and that’s the expectation of everyone here, from the owner down.

“We can’t be left wondering.”