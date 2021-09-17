Duane Vermeulen can be gamechanger for Ulster, says Stephen Ferris

As statements of intent go, Ulster’s signing of World Cup-winning No.8 Duane Vermeulen a week out from the inaugural United Rugby Championship was pretty impressive.

One of the world’s best will be arriving at Kingspan Stadium this autumn following his commitments with South Africa and with him will be the promise of some serious fireworks for the northern province in their bid for a first trophy since their Celtic League success of 2006.

Vermeulen, 35, still packs a punch and is currently throwing his 6ft 4ins, 18st frame around at the highest level for the Springboks in the Rugby Championship. His time in Belfast, when he does eventually arrive, will last until 2023 under the terms of the newly inked deal, freeing the man from Mpumalanga province to return home ahead of his nation’s World Cup defence in France that autumn.

Ulster supporters must be pinching themselves if the reaction from the rest of the rugby world to Vermeulen’s decision to join their province is any gauge. One of their own, Stephen Ferris, made his feelings crystal clear when the former Ireland back-rower spoke to journalists in Belfast yesterday at a Premier Sports event to mark the channel’s coverage of the URC.

“It’s brilliant. Straight away, I was like, ‘brilliant signing’,” Ferris said. “World Cup winner, vast experience. I think he’s the perfect player to come over here to Belfast where the weather won’t always be dry pitches and running rugby all year round and he’s somebody you can rely on week in, week out.

“A slightly different player from (former Ulster and Springbok back-rower Marcell) Coetzee. He’s not just a crash it up merchant to try and give you front-foot ball. There’s more to his game. He’s a brilliant maul defender, he’s a colossus of a man, very steady at the back of the scrum. He can actually draw defenders and put bodies into holes. He can get past contact and he’s a pretty good defender.”

How quickly expectations can change for a team on the eve of a new season. It had looked like an extremely quiet summer for Dan McFarland’s squad in terms of transfer activity with former Leinster and Zebre lock Mick Kearney the only arrival in the wake of the province pulling out of the deal on medical grounds to bring Leone Nakawara to Kingspan Stadium. The Fijian forward has seemed the ideal replacement for the departing Marcel Coetzee but then came an announcement from Ulster in June that Nakawara would not after all be moving to Belfast following “a detailed medical report”.

Ulster must now be delighted to have issued another statement yesterday heralding the arrival of the talismanic Springbok on a two-year deal.

McFarland has replaced his lion with a beast who goes by the nickname of Thor and the feats of a superhero will be expected of their new man who will this weekend continue his comeback from injury for world champions South Africa in the Rugby Championship in their rematch with Australia in Brisbane.

Vermeulen had missed the Test-series win over the British & Irish Lions with an ankle injury and his absence levelled the playing field considerably with Jacques Nienaber sorely missing his first-choice No.8 and never really settling on a suitable replacement in three turgid contests against Warren Gatland’s men.

For Ferris, Ulster are getting a player who can have the sort of positive impact on them that an Australian import had on their neighbours to the south in the mid-to-late 2000s.

“Yeah, I think I’d go back to Rocky Elsom signing for Leinster, just marquee signings like that, that can really contribute so much, both on and off the pitch. Sometimes it’s that extra two or three per cent that you need in the big games.

“Ulster have got to finals, semi-finals over the last five, six years, have always come up short and everybody’s like, these young players can’t cut it at this type of level. But then you bring in somebody like Vermeulen who has probably won 70 or 80% of those finals in his own career and it just breeds confidence through the team.

“I think he’ll have a huge impact on everyone and if he can get the ball rolling early on, get the fans right behind this Ulster side, and with the way this competition is with a quarter-final, semi-final, final, you can really generate momentum with the play-offs and when somebody like Vermeulen’s playing in those play-offs, I wouldn’t want to be playing against him.”