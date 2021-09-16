Ulster land South African World Cup star  Duane Vermeulen

Nicknamed the 'Thor of rugby', the 6ft 4in 18 stone Springbok will join the province after the Autumn Tests in November.
Thu, 16 Sep, 2021 - 12:08
Colm O’Connor

Ulster have pulled off a major coup with the signature of World Cup winner Duane Vermeulen.

Nicknamed the 'Thor of rugby', the 6ft 4in 18 stone Springbok will join the province after the Autumn Tests in November.

He is contracted until 2023

The 35-year-old is regarded as one of the world's best loose-forwards and he played a leading role in helping South Africa win the 2019 World Cup, but an ankle injury kept him from competing against the Lions in July and August

He brings with him experience gained in both Super Rugby and the Top 14 and will join the United Rugby Championship in November once he has completed international duties.

Head Coach, Dan McFarland, said: “Duane is clearly a world class player who, as the current World Champions’ starting 8 and MVP from the last RWC Final, is set to bring depth and experience to our really talented group of back rowers. As well as being an undeniable talent on the pitch, I know Duane will play an important role going forward in strengthening the winning mindset we are building as a squad.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to recognise Bryn Cunningham’s brilliant work in orchestrating this deal from start to finish. It was always going to be a difficult ask to find a difference-making 8 but Bryn has definitely achieved that.” 

Duane Vermeulen added: “Ulster and myself had detailed discussions about the club’s values, expectations and the potential role I can play going forward. It appealed and resonated with me to a point where I got very excited and decided to commit myself to this Ulster journey. I cannot wait to become part of the Ulster family and to serve as best I can.” 



