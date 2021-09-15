Garry Ringrose ready to press reset after Lions disappointment and injury torment

Garry Ringrose is ready to put his Lions disappointment and his injury frustrations behind him as he targets a return to competitive rugby within the month.

The Leinster and Ireland centre endured a difficult time of it last season.

There was the jaw broken against Italy in October, and injured again in December, a leg injury picked up in the Six Nations and then a shoulder problem that required surgery in the off-season.

Amid all that, and unsurprisingly given the nature of his season, was his omission from Warren Gatland’s British and Irish Lions squad for the tour to South Africa where the tourists won the opening Test but lost the series 2-1.

“I was disappointed, like anyone,” he said ahead of the new United Rugby Championship season. “I wasn’t naïve to the fact that I didn’t have the best year in the lead-up to it. You always hope for the best and prepare for the worst so disappointed, but it is a new year.

“After the year-and-a-half previous it was nice to get a break. I think everyone enjoyed getting four weeks to reset and get a clearer picture in terms of what schedule we would be facing off the back of that 18 months of uncertainty and things changing on a monthly basis.

“It definitely feels like a new year and a fresh beginning for everyone, including myself. So I am incredibly motivated and excited to get back. It’s never ideal picking up an injury with my shoulder at the tail end of last year but I have been lucky that it hasn’t sacrificed too many games and I am almost good to go now.”

A round of tests at the Santry Sports Clinic at the start of this week confirmed that everything with the shoulder is on schedule and he is set to intensify the amount of contact he is doing across the next week or so.

If he is back in under a month then he will only miss two or three games, starting with Saturday week’s opener against the Vodacom Bulls at the Aviva Stadium.

The Bulls game will be played at the Aviva Stadium where, it has been confirmed today, Leinster will be able to cater for up to 75% of the 50,000-plus attendance under new Covid rules relating to crowd numbers for sporting events.

All adults in attendance will have to be either vaccinated or immune and it was pointed out that it is the personal responsibility of all supporters to ensure that they adhere to Government guidelines.

Proof of vaccination or recovery may be requested before entry.

"This is huge progress for the club and we very much look forward to welcoming supporters back to Aviva Stadium on Saturday week for the first URC game of the new season,” said Kevin Quinn, head of commercial and marketing in Leinster Rugby.

"It’s been a long time coming but we have worked tirelessly with the various government departments and agencies, Aviva Stadium, the IRFU and all our stakeholders and partners to ensure that we kept building towards a day like today and this announcement.

"There will be some changes and challenges to the match-day experience but we feel that it’s the right time, within the guidelines, to look towards a safe and responsible return of crowds in a Covid-compliant manner.

"There will be an onus on the ticket holder to comply with the stadium policies, to wear their masks and to follow the guidelines, but that is the model that we are moving towards as a society from the end of October onwards, and we are confident that Leinster Rugby supporters and indeed any Bulls supporters will respect that."