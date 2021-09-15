RTÉ and TG4 to share free to air coverage of United Rugby Championship

RTÉ and TG4 will broadcast live at least 52 matches involving Irish provinces in the new United Rugby Championship this season.

As the new URC was officially launched today, the domestic broadcasters announced a joint deal that will deliver over 150 hours of rugby free-to-air.

Coverage begins with Connacht live on TG4 on Friday 24 September, followed by an action-packed Saturday (25 September) with Leinster are live on TG4, and Munster live on RTÉ.

RTÉ will broadcast live television, radio and online coverage of 26 games featuring the Irish provinces in the league, plus additional knockout matches. There will also be highlights and analysis each week on Against the Head on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.

TG4’s Rugbaí Beo will broadcast 26 games involving Irish provincial clubs and an additional 16 games featuring international club sides.

The URC final will also be delivered free-to-air with RTÉ and TG4 broadcasting it live on alternate years.

Declan McBennett, Group Head of Sport, RTÉ said: “Throughout the year RTÉ Sport has seen the very best of Irish athletes compete domestically and internationally against first class opposition at an elite level. Being in a position to provide free-to-air coverage of the provinces to our audience in the newly reconstituted URC adds a further dimension to that and allows us to ensure our best rugby players are seen, and seen to inspire future generations who want to one day wear their provincial and national jersey.”

Rónán O Coisdealbha, TG4 Head of Sport added: “TG4 has been bringing interprovincial rugby to Irish Audiences since the first days of the Celtic League in 2001, and we are looking forward to taking this next step with the URC and to see the South Africa ‘Super’ teams become part of our Rugbaí Beo line-up. This partnership with RTÉ galvanises TG4’s commitment to provide the best of sporting action to our audiences, and to making that coverage free-to-air and accessible to all fans.”

RTÉ & TG4 live televised fixtures

Friday 24 September: Cardiff v Connacht, TG4 & TG4 Player

Saturday 25 September: Leinster v Vodacom Bulls, TG4 & TG4 Player; Munster v Cell C Sharks, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Friday 1 October: Connacht v Vodacom Bulls TG4 & TG4 Player

Saturday 2 October: Dragons v Leinster, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player; Munster v DHL Stormers, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Friday 8 October

Ulster v Benetton, TG4 & TG4 Player

Saturday 9 October

Leinster v Zebre, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player; Connacht v Dragons, TG4 & TG4 Player

Sunday 10 October

Scarlets v Munster, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Friday 15 October

Ulster v Emirates Lions, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Saturday 16 October

Benetton v Ospreys, TG4 & TG4 Player; Leinster v Scarlets, TG4 & TG4 Player; Munster v Connacht, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Friday 22 October

Scarlets v Benetton, TG4 & TG4 Player; Glasgow v Leinster, TG4 & TG4 Player

Saturday 23 October

Ospreys v Munster, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player; Connacht v Ulster, TG4 & TG4 Player

Friday 26 November

Connacht v Ospreys, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Saturday 27 November

Cell C Sharks v Scarlets, TG4 & TG4 Player; Vodacom Bulls v Munster, TG4 & TG4 Player; Leinster v Ulster RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Friday 3 December

Leinster v Connacht, TG4 & TG4 Player

Saturday 4 December

Emirates Lions v Munster, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player; DHL Stormers v Cardiff, TG4 & TG4 Player

Sunday 26 December

Ulster v Connacht, TG4 & TG4 Player; Munster v Leinster, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

Saturday 1 January

Connacht v Munster, TG4 & TG4 Player; Ulster v Leinster, TG4 & TG4 Player

Friday 7 January

Leinster v Emirates Lions, TG4 & TG4 Player

Saturday 8 January

Connacht v DHL Stormers, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player; Munster v Ulster, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player