RTÉ and TG4 to share free to air coverage of United Rugby Championship

At least 52 games involving Irish provinces will be shown live
RTÉ and TG4 to share free to air coverage of United Rugby Championship

Official Launch of Brand New United Rugby Championship

Wed, 15 Sep, 2021 - 13:36
Cian Locke

RTÉ and TG4 will broadcast live at least 52 matches involving Irish provinces in the new United Rugby Championship this season.

As the new URC was officially launched today, the domestic broadcasters announced a joint deal that will deliver over 150 hours of rugby free-to-air.

Coverage begins with Connacht live on TG4 on Friday 24 September, followed by an action-packed Saturday (25 September) with Leinster are live on TG4, and Munster live on RTÉ.

RTÉ will broadcast live television, radio and online coverage of 26 games featuring the Irish provinces in the league, plus additional knockout matches. There will also be highlights and analysis each week on Against the Head on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.

TG4’s Rugbaí Beo will broadcast 26 games involving Irish provincial clubs and an additional 16 games featuring international club sides. 

The URC final will also be delivered free-to-air with RTÉ and TG4 broadcasting it live on alternate years.

Declan McBennett, Group Head of Sport, RTÉ said: “Throughout the year RTÉ Sport has seen the very best of Irish athletes compete domestically and internationally against first class opposition at an elite level. Being in a position to provide free-to-air coverage of the provinces to our audience in the newly reconstituted URC adds a further dimension to that and allows us to ensure our best rugby players are seen, and seen to inspire future generations who want to one day wear their provincial and national jersey.” 

Rónán O Coisdealbha, TG4 Head of Sport added: “TG4 has been bringing interprovincial rugby to Irish Audiences since the first days of the Celtic League in 2001, and we are looking forward to taking this next step with the URC and to see the South Africa ‘Super’ teams become part of our Rugbaí Beo line-up. This partnership with RTÉ galvanises TG4’s commitment to provide the best of sporting action to our audiences, and to making that coverage free-to-air and accessible to all fans.”  

RTÉ & TG4 live televised fixtures 

Friday 24 September: Cardiff v Connacht, TG4 & TG4 Player 

Saturday 25 September: Leinster v Vodacom Bulls, TG4 & TG4 Player; Munster v Cell C Sharks, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player 

Friday 1 October: Connacht v Vodacom Bulls TG4 & TG4 Player 

Saturday 2 October: Dragons v Leinster, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player; Munster v DHL Stormers, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player 

Friday 8 October 

Ulster v Benetton, TG4 & TG4 Player 

Saturday 9 October 

Leinster v Zebre, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player; Connacht v Dragons, TG4 & TG4 Player 

Sunday 10 October 

Scarlets v Munster, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player 

Friday 15 October 

Ulster v Emirates Lions, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player 

Saturday 16 October 

Benetton v Ospreys, TG4 & TG4 Player; Leinster v Scarlets, TG4 & TG4 Player; Munster v Connacht, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player 

Friday 22 October 

Scarlets v Benetton, TG4 & TG4 Player; Glasgow v Leinster, TG4 & TG4 Player 

Saturday 23 October 

Ospreys v Munster, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player; Connacht v Ulster, TG4 & TG4 Player 

Friday 26 November 

Connacht v Ospreys, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player 

Saturday 27 November 

Cell C Sharks v Scarlets, TG4 & TG4 Player; Vodacom Bulls v Munster, TG4 & TG4 Player; Leinster v Ulster RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player 

Friday 3 December 

Leinster v Connacht, TG4 & TG4 Player 

Saturday 4 December 

Emirates Lions v Munster, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player; DHL Stormers v Cardiff, TG4 & TG4 Player 

Sunday 26 December 

Ulster v Connacht, TG4 & TG4 Player; Munster v Leinster, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player 

Saturday 1 January 

Connacht v Munster, TG4 & TG4 Player; Ulster v Leinster, TG4 & TG4 Player 

Friday 7 January 

Leinster v Emirates Lions, TG4 & TG4 Player 

Saturday 8 January 

Connacht v DHL Stormers, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player; Munster v Ulster, RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player

More in this section

Liam Finn File Photo Former Ireland captain Liam Finn announces plan to retire from rugby league
Catherine Martin and Ashleigh Orchard 11/9/2021 Donnybrook changing area controversy won’t undo good strides made by Irish women’s rugby
Munster v Castres - European Rugby Champions Cup Pool 4 Round 6 Munster welcomes new hooker Declan Moore 
Tom Ilube handout photo

No role for Ireland as England in talks to host 2031 Rugby World Cup  

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up