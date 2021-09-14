Munster welcomes new hooker Declan Moore 

The 24-year-old- who is Irish qualified - joins the province from the Melbourne Rebels though he didn’t feature in Super Rugby.
Munster welcomes new hooker Declan Moore 
Tue, 14 Sep, 2021 - 13:44
Colm O’Connor

Munster have confirmed the signing of new hooker Declan Moore.

The 24-year-old- who is Irish qualified - joins the province from the Melbourne Rebels though he didn’t feature in Super Rugby.

Born in New Zealand, Moore has spent most of his life in Australia and has played with Sydney University and the Sydney Rays in the 2019 National Rugby Championship.

Munster chiefs have also confirmed the return of Tadhg Beirne and Conor Murray to the High Performance Centre this week as they begin their respective pre-season training programmes. 

The duo were in action for the British & Irish Lions during their summer tour in South Africa.

On the injury front, Chris Farrell is undergoing rehabilitation for an abdominal injury while  RG Snyman (knee) and John Hodnett (achilles) are both following modified training programmes and progressing well.

Greencore Munster Rugby Academy player Jonathan Wren suffered a thigh injury in the Munster Challenge Match earlier this month and will require rehab with the medical department.

Fellow Academy player Conor Phillips has been included in the Ireland Men’s Sevens squad for their upcoming World Series events in Canada.

More in this section

Ursula Sammon scores a try 11/9/2021 'Unacceptable': Connacht women get apology for changing area near bins at Energia Park
Ciara Griffin 7/9/2021 Ciara Griffin excited to see what debutant Lucy Mulhall can add to Ireland
Lucy Mulhall 7/9/2021 Lucy Mulhall handed dream debut in World Cup qualifier
#munster rugby
Maika Brust celebrates with teammates after scoring 13/9/2021

World Cup disaster as Ireland women lose to Spain

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up