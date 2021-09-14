Munster welcomes new hooker Declan Moore 

Munster have confirmed the signing of new hooker Declan Moore.

The 24-year-old- who is Irish qualified - joins the province from the Melbourne Rebels though he didn’t feature in Super Rugby.

Born in New Zealand, Moore has spent most of his life in Australia and has played with Sydney University and the Sydney Rays in the 2019 National Rugby Championship.

Munster chiefs have also confirmed the return of Tadhg Beirne and Conor Murray to the High Performance Centre this week as they begin their respective pre-season training programmes.

The duo were in action for the British & Irish Lions during their summer tour in South Africa.

On the injury front, Chris Farrell is undergoing rehabilitation for an abdominal injury while RG Snyman (knee) and John Hodnett (achilles) are both following modified training programmes and progressing well.

Greencore Munster Rugby Academy player Jonathan Wren suffered a thigh injury in the Munster Challenge Match earlier this month and will require rehab with the medical department.

Fellow Academy player Conor Phillips has been included in the Ireland Men’s Sevens squad for their upcoming World Series events in Canada.