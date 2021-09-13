World Cup disaster as Ireland women lose to Spain

Spain’s Maika Brust celebrates with teammates after scoring

Mon, 13 Sep, 2021 - 18:58

Ireland have lost 8-7 to Spain in this evening's Rugby World Cup 2021 opening Europe qualifier in Parma.

Adam Griggs‘ side have been preparing for this round-robin qualifying tournament for the last 18 months in a bid to secure a place at next year’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

But this is the worst possible start after Spain capitalised on Sam Monaghan's yellow card to score the winning try through Lea Ducher on 71 minutes.

A try from Beibhinn Parsons had put Ireland ahead after Maria Garcia's penalty for Spain.

And Enya Breen had a chance to rescue Ireland at the death but her penalty fell short.

Ireland now face Italy and Scotland with qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

The Italians had an impressive 38-13 victory over Scotland.

Report to follow.

Ireland's Linda Djougang and Lourdes Alameda of Spain
Ireland's Linda Djougang and Lourdes Alameda of Spain

