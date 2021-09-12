Lucy Mulhall handed dream debut in World Cup qualifier

Ireland women's coach Adam Griggs has named two uncapped players in his squad for Monday's opening game of the Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier against Spain at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.
Ireland Sevens captain Lucy Mulhall is named to start at outside centre while Sam Monaghan, who has come through the IRFU's IQ Rugby programme, is on the bench for the Round 1 encounter in Parma.
Ciara Griffin will captain Ireland with Muhall the only change to his starting side from the Six Nations win over Italy in April.
Having scored twice in the win over Italy at Energia Park last time out, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe is named in an exciting Ireland back three alongside Eimear Considine and Beibhinn Parsons, while Kathryn Dane and Stacey Flood continue their half-back partnership for the contest against Spain. There is a familiar look to the Ireland pack with Lindsay Peat, Cliodhna Moloney and Linda Djougang providing plenty of experience in the front row, and Aoife McDermott and Nichola Fryday are selected in the second row together for the fourth consecutive game. Griffin is joined in a dynamic back row by Dorothy Wall at blindside flanker and Brittany Hogan at number eight, with the fit-again Edel McMahon named among the replacements having missed the Six Nations through injury.
The game kicks off at 5pm Irish time and will be broadcast live on World Rugby YouTube/Facebook and rugbyworldcup.com/2021.