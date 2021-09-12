Lucy Mulhall handed dream debut in World Cup qualifier

Ireland women's coach Adam Griggs has named two uncapped players in his squad for Monday's opening game of the Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier against Spain at Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.

Ireland Sevens captain Lucy Mulhall is named to start at outside centre while Sam Monaghan, who has come through the IRFU's IQ Rugby programme, is on the bench for the Round 1 encounter in Parma.