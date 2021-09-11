Chloe Pearse inspires Munster women to inter-pro glory 

Captain Sarah Quin lifted the trophy after Matt Brown's well-drilled side completed a clean sweep of wins
Munster’s Chloe Pearse and Grace Miller of Leinster. Picture: INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy

Sat, 11 Sep, 2021 - 21:52
Dave Mervyn, Energia Park

Leinster 7 Munster 19

Chloe Pearse's power-packed brace of tries inspired Munster's first Vodafone Women's Interprovincial title in four years, as they boxed clever to beat Leinster 19-7 at Energia Park.

Captain Sarah Quin lifted the trophy after Matt Brown's well-drilled side completed a clean sweep of wins, adding to victories over Ulster (50-5) and Connacht (31-7) in the last fortnight.

Opposing props Lisa Callan and Pearse traded tries during an electric opening spell, the latter swatting away two defenders on a 40-metre surge to the line.

Leinster, who led 7-5 at half-time, had their sights set on an Interpro three-in-a-row, but Pearse, the player-of-the-match, was unstoppable from close range in the 61st minute.

Out-half Nicole Cronin, whose clever kicking out of hand was key, converted and also added the extras - and the assist - to influential replacement Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird's 77th-minute raid in behind the posts.

With Ireland deep in preparation for the start of the Rugby World Cup qualifying tournament in Parma on Monday, this season's Interpros were played without the international players.

The last three weekends have shown that the depth is growing under the national team, with a number of youngsters pushing through and previously-capped players like Pearse (five tries in all) and Cronin (26 points) both starring as the top try and points scorers respectively.

Scorers for Leinster: Tries: Lisa Callan; Cons: Jenny Murphy.

Scorers for Munster: Tries: Chloe Pearse 2, Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird; Cons: Nicole Cronin 2.

LEINSTER: E Roberts, G Miller, M Claffey, N Byrne, M O'Brien, N Caughey, L Farrell McCabe, C Haney (captain), L Callan, V O'Mahony, A Coleman, M Holohan, E Murphy, J Finlay J Murphy.

Replacements: C Blackmore, C Molloy, A O'Dowd, E Anthony, R Horan, M Scuffil-McCabe, A Donnelly, E McKeown.

MUNSTER: A Doyle, C Ugwueru, A McInerney, S Nunan, S Carroll, N Cronin, M Wall, C Pearse, K Sheehan, F Reidy, S McCarthy, C O'Halloran, A Caplice, M Óg O'Leary, S Quin (captain).

Replacements: D Nic a Bhaird, A Moore, L Delaney, A Te Pou, E Murphy, G Lane, R Allen, A Corey.


