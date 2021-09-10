Munster begin Champions Cup campaign away to Wasps

European Rugby chiefs have released the pairings for the four weekends of pool action though no dates or times have been confirmed.
Fri, 10 Sep, 2021 - 16:23
Colm O’Connor

Munster will open their Heineken Champions Cup campaign away to Wasps in December.

European Rugby chiefs have released the pairings for the four weekends of pool action though no dates or times have been confirmed.

That opening round is pencilled to start on the weekend of December 10th-12th with Munster set for a Pool B trip to the Coventry Building Society Arena. Ulster are on the road also with a Pool A match against Clermont Auvergne in Stade Marcel-Michelin.

Leinster are at home to Bath in Pool A but no venue has been confirmed for that clash while Connacht will host Stade Francais at the Sportsground in Pool B.

Munster and Leinster head to France the following weekend for games against Castres and Montpellier respectively while Ulster are at home to Northampton and Connacht are away to Leicester.

The return legs of those fixtures will be played on the weekend of January 14th-16th.

Round 4 (Jan 21-23) will see a repeat of the pairings from the opening weekend but with home advantage flipped which will see Ulster and Munster hosting Clermont and Wasps respectively while Leinster and Connacht will both be on the road.

The tournament will once again be competed for by 24 elite clubs in two pools of 12 with eight representatives from each of Europe’s leading professional leagues.

The eight highest-ranked clubs from each pool will qualify for the knockout stage which will consist of a Round of 16 on a home and away basis, quarter-finals and semi-finals, with the final in Marseille on 28 May 2022.

R1 (Dec 10-12): Pool A: Leinster v Bath, Clermont v Ulster; Pool B: Wasps v Munster, Connacht v Stade Francais.

R2 (Dec 17-19): Pool A: Montpellier v Leinster, Ulster v Northampton Saints; Pool B: Munster v Castres, Leicester Tigers v Connacht.

R3 (Jan 14-16): Pool A: Leinster v Montpellier, Northampton Saints v Ulster; Pool B: Castres v Munster, Connacht v Leicester Tigers.

R4 (Jan 21-23): Pool A: Bath v Leinster, Ulster v Clermont; Pool B: Munster v Wasps, Stade Francais v Connacht.

