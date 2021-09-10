Jack O’Donoghue leads 31-man Munster squad for friendly at Exeter

Munster's Jack O’Donoghue is tackled by Matthew Screech and Josh Lewis of Dragons. Picture: INPHO/Rogan Thomson

Fri, 10 Sep, 2021 - 12:00
Joel Slattey

Johann van Graan says that Munster are excited to be back playing in front of fans as he named a 31-man squad for Saturday’s pre-season clash with Exeter Chiefs (Sandy Park, 3pm).

The game against the Gallagher Premiership outfit will be their last outing before the start of the new United Rugby Championship season, when the Cell C Sharks visit Thomond Park on September 25.

Jack O’Donoghue captains the side with Greencore Munster Rugby Academy back-row Alex Kendellen starting at no.8.

Mike Haley is named at full-back with Calvin Nash and Matt Gallagher completing the back three.

Rory Scannell and Dan Goggin start in midfield with a half-back pairing of Rowan Osborne and Ben Healy.

Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell and Keynan Knox pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Thomas Ahern in the engine room.

O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete and Kendellen complete the starting XV.

An extended replacements bench includes Academy quartet Mark Donnelly, Cian Hurley, Paddy Kelly and Paddy Patterson.

“There’s real excitement to have a game like this ahead of us, playing a quality opposition such as Exeter Chiefs on their home turf in front of supporters," Van Graan said.

“We are very much treating this as another step in our pre-season preparations, building towards our United Rugby Championship season kicking off.

“We’ve a good mix across the squad and for the younger guys this is going to be their first time playing at this level in front of a big crowd," he added.

MUNSTER (pre-season friendly v Exeter): Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Matt Gallagher; Ben Healy, Rowan Osborne; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Keynan Knox; Jean Kleyn, Thomas Ahern; Jack O’Donoghue (c), Chris Cloete, Alex Kendellen.

Replacements from: Diarmuid Barron, Liam O’Connor, Josh Wycherley, Roman Salanoa, Mark Donnelly, Cian Hurley, Jack O’Sullivan, Paddy Kelly, Jack Daly, Neil Cronin, Paddy Patterson, Jack Crowley, Jake Flannery, Liam Coombes, Alex McHenry, Seán French.

Leinster Rugby Training Session & Press Conference

Johnny Sexton to play first game in five months as Leinster and Connacht name teams for friendlies

