Three new players in squad for Ireland's Rugby World Cup qualifiers

Ireland face hosts Italy, Spain and Scotland in the battle for a place in the global showpiece in New Zealand next year.
Ciara Griffin

Tue, 07 Sep, 2021 - 14:51
Colm O’Connor

Ireland coach Adam Griggs has included three uncapped players in a 28 strong squad for this month's Rugby World Cup qualifiers in Italy

Ireland Sevens captain Lucy Mulhall and Sam Monaghan, who has come through the IRFU’s IQ Rugby programme, are included for the first time while Leinster’s Mary Healy, who has impressed during the Women’s Interpros, also received a call up. Mulhall is one of 12 backs named in the squad, alongside experienced players like Eimear Considine, Stacey Flood, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Beibhinn Parsons. Ciara Griffin again captains the squad while Edel McMahon returns to the fold having missed the Women's Six Nations campaign through injury.

Ireland face Spain in their opening game on Monday, September 13 (5pm Irish time) before meeting Italy on Sunday, September 19 (2pm Irish time) and Scotland on Saturday, September 25 (5pm Irish time). The top team from the qualifiers will book a spot in Group B at Rugby World Cup 2021 and the runner up will enter the final Qualification Tournament.

Ireland Squad (Rugby World Cup 2021 Europe Qualifier):  Backs (12): Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/Munster); Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster); Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster); Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby); Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster); Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster); Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster); Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster); Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum/Leinster);* Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union/Munster); Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster); Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Blackrock College/Connacht).

Forwards (16): Mary Healy (Naas RFC/Leinster);* Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster); Laura Feely (Blackrock College/Connacht); Nichola Fryday (Blackrock College/Connacht); Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/Munster)(Captain); Brittany Hogan (DCU/Old Belvedere/Ulster); Neve Jones (Malone/Ulster); Leah Lyons (Harlequins/IQ Rugby); Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster); Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby); Claire Molloy (Wasps/IQ Rugby); Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/IQ Rugby); Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby)l* Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union/Leinster); Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster); Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College/Munster).

*Denotes uncapped at this level

