Three new players in squad for Ireland's Rugby World Cup qualifiers

Ireland coach Adam Griggs has included three uncapped players in a 28 strong squad for this month's Rugby World Cup qualifiers in Italy
Ireland face hosts Italy, Spain and Scotland in the battle for a place in the global showpiece in New Zealand next year.
Ireland Sevens captain Lucy Mulhall and Sam Monaghan, who has come through the IRFU’s IQ Rugby programme, are included for the first time while Leinster’s Mary Healy, who has impressed during the Women’s Interpros, also received a call up. Mulhall is one of 12 backs named in the squad, alongside experienced players like Eimear Considine, Stacey Flood, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Beibhinn Parsons. Ciara Griffin again captains the squad while Edel McMahon returns to the fold having missed the Women's Six Nations campaign through injury.
Ireland face Spain in their opening game on Monday, September 13 (5pm Irish time) before meeting Italy on Sunday, September 19 (2pm Irish time) and Scotland on Saturday, September 25 (5pm Irish time). The top team from the qualifiers will book a spot in Group B at Rugby World Cup 2021 and the runner up will enter the final Qualification Tournament.