Jack Conan hit led Leo Cullen to decide: ‘I need to stop playing rugby now’

Leo Cullen knew Jack Conan could make a big impact in the game the moment he landed a big hit on him as an academy player in training and made the veteran lock certain his playing days were coming to an end.

While Cullen has progressed into management, leading Leinster to a hat-trick of PRO14 titles and the Champions Cup in 2018, Conan’s progress had been less assured until he finally shook off a run of ill-timed injuries at the turn of this year.

Nine months later, the 29-year-old will return for the new season as a British & Irish Lions Test starter having made the famous red No.8 jersey his own in South Africa in all three matches against the Springboks.

Not yet, though. Leinster will take their preparations for the 2021-22 campaign up a notch on Friday evening when they welcome English Premiership champions Harlequins to Aviva Stadium in the province’s only pre-season friendly before the inaugural United Rugby Championship gets underway on September 25 at home to South Africa’s Bulls.

Cullen will be without his Lions Test stars until the middle of October as Conan, Robbie Henshaw, and Tadhg Furlong are all given an extended break from their summer exertions, while hooker and mid-tour call-up Ronan Kelleher, who did not get any game time as a Lions, may be returned earlier.

The head coach cannot wait to see them all back in blue even if talking about Conan yesterday brought about painful memories.

“He’s such a talented footballer, Jack,” Cullen said. “He’s had some real niggly injuries at different stages, at very bad times for him, so he never quite pushed on in terms of the international stage.

“We see it all the time here, what a quality footballer Jack is. I remember when he was younger, an academy player here, coming through, and I was still playing at the time, and he hit me in training and I was like ‘I think I need to stop playing rugby now’.

“He’s such a big physical specimen. He was my cue ‘OK I can’t really carry on’.

“He’s such a quality footballer, so skillful for his size, so it was great to see him do so well. I thought Tadhg and Robbie were excellent as well. Ronan, it was a great experience for him, he didn’t get game-time but it was a great experience for him as a younger player. He had such a big season last year Ronan ticked so many boxes along the way. He got his four tries in his latest Test match for Ireland (against the USA) as well.

“For Jack, it went particularly well and I’m looking forward to having those guys back and integrating them (into training) next week.”

Leinster will also be without 12 injured players for the Quins friendly, though back-rower Max Deegan is back in the selection mix for the first time in 11 months following a knee injury while Rhys Ruddock, Jamison Gibson-Park, and Conor O’Brien are all available.

Yet Cullen will be without a dozen players this weekend with prop Andrew Porter, centre Garry Ringrose, fly-half/utility back Ciaran Frawley, and full-back/wing Jordan Larmour all still rehabbing injuries sustained last season.

Nick McCarthy, the scrum-half who re-signed after two seasons at Munster, has a foot injury while wing Dave Kearney has been ruled out for a “few months”, having undergone ankle surgery on an injury he sustained in pre-season.

Prop Michael Milne will be sidelined for six weeks with a calf injury with Will Connors (knee), Thomas Clarkson (hamstring), Tommy O’Brien (hamstring), Jack Dunne (ankle), and Dan Leavy (knee) the longer-term injured.