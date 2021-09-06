Leinster without 12 senior players due to injuries ahead of pre-season friendly

Leinster will be without 12 senior squad players for Friday’s pre-season friendly against Harlequins at the Aviva Stadium.

The PRO14 champions issued an injury update on Monday with head coach Leo Cullen able to welcome back back-rower Max Deegan to the selection mix for the first time in 11 months following his recovery from a knee injury as well as fellow back-rower Rhys Ruddock, scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, and centre Conor O’Brien, all of whom are available following their respective injuries.

Captain Johnny Sexton is also expected to feature against the English Premiership champions in his first game since April having declared himself fit and well following an early end to his 2020-21 campaign due to a concussion.

Yet Cullen will be without a dozen players for a game in which Leinster are selling tickets in the hope of a 15,000 sell-out at the capacity-restricted Aviva.

Prop Andrew Porter is nearing the end of rehabilitating the foot injury he suffered at the end of last season and which forced his withdrawal from the British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa while centre Garry Ringrose has returned to training following an end-of-season shoulder procedure but is also unavailable.

Fly-half/utility back Ciaran Frawley is in a similar position to Ringrose with his own shoulder injury while Jordan Larmour is still rehabbing after the groin surgery he underwent at the end of last season and fellow wing Dave Kearney has been ruled out for the next “few months”, Leinster said, having undergone ankle surgery on an injury he sustained in pre-season training.

Academy prop Michael Milne will be sidelined for six weeks with a calf injury suffered this week while summer arrival Nick McCarthy, the scrum-half who re-signed after two seasons at Munster, has a foot injury.

Will Connors (knee), Thomas Clarkson (hamstring), Tommy O’Brien (hamstring), Jack Dunne (ankle), and Dan Leavy (knee) remain out of action.