The former Irish international has been hugely impressed with the new talent in the Munster squad.
Zebo: "I’m very happy to be at home"

Simon Zebo, centre, with Rory Scannell and defence coach JP Ferreira challenge match between Munster XV Red and Munster XV Grey at Thomond Park in Limerick. 

Mon, 06 Sep, 2021 - 10:56
Colm O’Connor

Simon Zebo admits he 'hasn't stopped smiling' since his return to Munster.

The 31-year-old Cork man re-signed for his native province after a three-year stint with Racing 92 in Paris.

"It's great to be back, I haven't’ stopping smiling for about six weeks now," the former Ireland international told Munster Rugby. "I’m enjoying every minute of it, a great group of guys. I’m very happy to be at home."

Zebo, who made 144 appearances for Munster has been hugely impressed with the new talent in the squad.

He explained: "There are some unbelievable young athletes and some really skillful guys [like] Jake Flannery, Jack Crowley, Daniel Okeke. These guys have been pushing it on and there’s a great buzz around the camp, a great blend of youth and experience and we’re really looking forward to the new season."

Zebo featured in Saturday's internal challenge game at Thomond Park which was organised in place of the postponed pre-season friendly game against Bath. 

He said: "To get the run-out in Thomond Park, get the boots on, run around with your friends is what it’s all about. 

"I’m very excited to do that and we’re building nicely into the season. I can t wait for the day I pull on a red jersey in front of a full house."

Munster's opening game of the new season is the United Rugby Championship clash against the Cell C Sharks on September 25th at Thomond Park.

