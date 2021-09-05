Ronan O’Gara let down by his kickers as La Rochelle lose opener to Toulouse

Top 14: La Rochelle 16 Toulouse 20

A losing start to Ronan O’Gara’s reign as La Rochelle director of rugby when, of all things, his kickers let him down as Toulouse, as they did in last year’s finals, found a way to do a number on an exciting side who need to find a way to win these tight big contests.

La Rochelle will entertain, no doubt about it, with great running lines and excellent offloads in the tackle. But four missed penalties from seven proved their undoing, with French international Jules Plisson missing four and replacement Jules le Bail also off target.

Those kicks proved the difference on a night when Donnacha Ryan also made his bow as La Rochelle forwards coach when they had enough possession and chances to win but didn’t punish Toulouse.

But what an occasion to make a bow.

From late afternoon the crowds began arriving from home or moving out from the busy restaurants along Vieux Port on a scoring day on the west coast with temperatures hitting 28C.

Three hours before kick-off, the bands were in full flow outside the stadium, so was the drink and food, with all the streets around Stade Deflandre, as usual, closed to traffic as 16,000 geared up for the latest showdown between these two.

Stade Rochelais have always enjoyed a big following and have been playing to full houses for seasons, but the double flirtation with their first ever trophy last season has sent that support base rocketing.

The view generated locally is that reaching the Top 14 and Heineken Champions Cup is a step on the journey and not an end in itself and they relished the chance to open the new season with crowds, as fanatical as the French can produce, back in the stadiums with a clash against the aristocrats who denied them in both of those finals.

O’Gara has brought in just half a dozen new signings and full-back Pierre Popelin, returning to the club after five years with Vannes, was the only one of those to start in this one as he kept faith with the players who brought them to the cusp of glory, although Victor Vito was among a few not yet available.

The din from the home crowd was silenced temporarily by a Thomas Ramos penalty but they were back on their feet when La Rochelle went with two penalties to the corners from inside the 22, although both were well defended.

A second Ramos penalty doubled the champions’ lead before a third penalty to the corner yielded the desired result with Plisson slipping centre Jules Favre through.

La Rochelle continued to run from deep but all they had to show for it was a Pisson penalty which was cancelled almost immediately by a needless penalty to leave it 10-9 at the break.

The bruising encounter continued after the restart. Two more penalties from Plisson made it 16-9 but then the place went mad when Wallaby Will Skelton was red-carded in a tackle that prompted the home crowd to jeer and howl at referee Jonathan Dufort at every break from there to the end.

Ramos cut the gap to four and then Romain Ntamack broke from deep to score an excellent try and while Ramos missed the conversion, he added a fifth penalty for the win as La Rochelle were left kicking themselves for letting victory slip from their grasp.

Scorers for La Rochelle: Try; J Favre Con : J Plisson Pens : J Plisson (3)

Scorers for Toulouse: Try : R Ntamack. Pens : T Ramos (5)

LA ROCHELLE: P Popelin (E Buliruara 48); D Leyds, R Rhule (popelin 61), J Favre, M Alonso; J Plisson (R Bourdeau 74), T Berjon (J Le Bail 58); D Priso (R Wardi 52), P Bourgarit (S Lagrange 77), U Antonio (T Williams 67); R Sazy, W Skelton; W Liebenberg, K Gourdon, G Alldritt (M Tanguy 71).

TOULOUSE: T Ramos; M Lebel, L Tauzin, Z Holmes, M Medard; R Ntamack, A Dupont; C Baille (P Tafili 63), P Mauvaka (J Marchand 52), D Aldegheri (R Neti 57); T Flament, Rory Arnold (Richie Arnold 52) ; F Cros (Y Youyoute 65), A Placines, A Miquel (S Tolofua 52).

Referee: Jonathan Dufort.