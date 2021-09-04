Munster break Connacht resistance to stay top of Women's Interprovincial Championship

Women's Interprovincials: Munster 31 Connacht 7

Munster broke Connacht's resistance with four second-half tries, winning 31-7 at a wet Musgrave Park to stay top of the Vodafone Women's Interprovincial Championship table.

Excellent early tries from Clodagh O'Halloran and Ursula Sammon set up a pulsating first half, the sides staying locked level at seven-all despite Connacht losing Kate Feehan to the sin bin.

It took a breakaway score from influential out-half Nicole Cronin to break the deadlock in the 57th minute, and Munster's talent-packed bench managed to put the result beyond doubt.

Stephanie Nunan sped in at the left corner in the 63rd minute, followed by fellow replacement Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird who brilliantly burst through from halfway to bag the bonus point.

Aoife Doyle's 79th-minute effort - set up by Cronin's deft kick - was the icing on the cake for Munster, who lead Leinster by a single point ahead of the sides' final-round showdown in Donnybrook next Saturday.

Munster captain Sarah Quin said: "We made tough work of it, to be honest. It took us a good 50 minutes to get going, but we found that gear.

"We said at half-time that we need to step it up and play our own game, earning the right to go wide and play the game that we want to play. And we eventually got there.

"Obviously, we'll look at Leinster's game but we'll look at our own performance first. We've a lot to work on, especially the breakdown.

"As I said, we made it hard work for ourselves so there's a lot that we need to work on. Probably the breakdown more than anything else."

Scorers for Munster: Tries: Clodagh O'Halloran, Nicole Cronin, Stephanie Nunan, Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird, Aoife Doyle; Cons: Nicole Cronin 3.

Scorers for Connacht: Tries: Ursula Sammon; Cons: Nicole Fowley.

MUNSTER:

Maggie Boylan (Carrick-on-Suir RFC); Chisom Ugwueru (Ennis RFC), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian RFC), Rachel Allen (UL Bohemian RFC), Stephanie Carroll (Railway Union RFC); Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC), Muirne Wall (Kerry Women); Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC), Kate Sheehan (UL Bohemian RFC), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian RFC), Aaliyah Te Pou (UL Bohemian RFC), Siobhán McCarthy (Railway Union RFC), Clodagh O'Halloran (UL Bohemian RFC), Maeve Óg O'Leary (Blackrock College RFC), Sarah Quin (UL Bohemian RFC) (capt).

Replacements: Deirbhile Nic A Bhaird (Old Belvedere RFC), Aoife Moore (Blackrock College RFC), Laura Delaney (UL Bohemian RFC), Edel Murphy (UL Bohemian RFC), Anna Caplice (Harlequins/IQ Rugby), Gemma Lane (Ballincollig RFC), Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemian RFC), Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC).

CONNACHT: Nicole Carroll (Suttonians RFC); Ursula Sammon (Westport RFC), Catherine Martin (Suttonians RFC), Shannon Touhey (Suttonians RFC), Orla Dixon (Galwegians RFC): Nicole Fowley (Galwegians RFC), Mary Healy (Galwegians RFC) (capt); Julia Bauer (Suttonians RFC), Moya Griffin (Tullamore RFC), Shannon Heapes (Cooke RFC), Eva McCormack (Westport RFC), Fiona Scally (Galwegians RFC), Ciara Farrell (Tullamore RFC), Meadbh Scally (Blackrock College RFC), Kate Feehan (Westport RFC).

Replacements: Emily Gavin (Ballinasloe RFC), Hannah Coen (Sligo RFC), Elizabeth McNicholas (Galwegians RFC), Faith Oviawe (Buccaneers RFC), Emma Fabby (Westport RFC), Noreen Cassidy (CYM RFC), Megan Walsh (Galwegians RFC), Órfhlaith Murray (MU Barnhall RFC).