Donnacha Ryan's high rugby IQ can take La Rochelle forward, says Mike Prendergast

Former Munster and Ireland lock Donnacha Ryan has been tipped to forage an excellent coaching career in France by the most experienced Irish coach there.

Mike Prendergast is heading into his ninth successive season coaching in France and having worked with Ryan for the past two years at Racing 92, he has no doubt that the Tipperary native is set to become a top coach.

Ryan brought the curtain down on his marathon playing career at the end of last season and this Sunday, having been appointed by Ronan O’Gara as forwards coach with La Rochelle, embarks on his coaching pathway when they begin their campaign with a mouth-watering repeat of the Top 14 and Heineken Champions Cup finals against Toulouse.

Toulouse eventually came through to win both of those deciders and with crowds now back at venues all over France, the double champions are guaranteed a hostile welcome when they travel up the Atlantic coast to a packed Stade Marcel Deflandre for a game which has France’s prime weekend television sports slot at 9.05pm on Sunday night.

It will be O’Gara’s first game in charge of La Rochelle following the summer move of Jono Gibbes to Clermont Auvergne and Ryan is also set for a baptism of fire as the success-starved and fanatical home following look to topple the double champions.

Prendergast, who played with Ryan in his first two seasons with Munster before moving to Bourgoin and Gloucester, then returning to the Reds for a season in 2008, knows French club rugby inside out, having worked as backs coach over the past eight years at Grenoble, Oyonnax, Stade Francais, and Racing 92.

And he has no doubt Ryan, who chalked up 47 Irish caps in addition to 167 for Munster and 84 for Racing, is cut out to be a big success as a coach.

“His rugby IQ is so, so high and it didn’t surprise when he decided to turn to coaching,” said Prendergast.

“And he is going to be a very good coach. He has got a lot of good stuff behind him in terms of his experience, he has a very good personality, and he’s a very intelligent guy.

“He’s been on the scene a long time. He had 13 or 14 seasons with Munster, been through a lot of coaches, he experienced stuff under Joe Schmidt and then over here in France where he has spent the last four seasons.

“He has been able to store it all and for me coaching him, we would have great, long chats and I would pick up some great bits from him as well.

“I think he will do very well and for his first gig he’s going down to someone he knows and who he played with for many years. Rog has a very good set-up down there in La Rochelle and I expect Donnacha to make a big impact with them. It’s a move that works well all round.”

Ryan, who will be 38 later this year, had offers to extend his playing career with Vannes, one side keen to sign him in ProD2, but Prendergast, whose Racing side open tomorrow with a Paris derby against his former side Stade Francais, said the time was right for him to move into coaching.

“He did very well here in Racing. He was very popular, he got a grasp of the language and settled in well. And aside from what he did on the pitch, he upskilled a lot of the younger players here and helped develop lineout callers and whatever else.

“Over the last year or two of his playing career he was like a semi-coach as well. I think, maybe subconsciously, he was building up a coaching role and all that stuff will help him,” added Prendergast.