Johnny Sexton: ‘It was a lesson for me in terms of not planning too far ahead’

Johnny Sexton may have been around the block a few times and he may well turn a couple more corners before he calls time on his illustrious career but the lessons of last season have proven you can teach an old dog new tricks.

The Ireland captain celebrated his 36th birthday in July as the British & Irish Lions toured South Africa without him, much to Sexton’s frustration given he had put so much into spending his summer in red as a three-time tourist. And therein lied the lesson the fly-half will carry into his 17th season as a Leinster player, which gets underway on September 10 with a pre-season friendly against Harlequins at Aviva Stadium.

If he faces the English champions it will be his first game since the concussion he sustained at Exeter Chiefs in a Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final win on April 10. It turned out to be the head knock that cast a shadow over the business end of a campaign which had promised so much following a successful Six Nations championship with Ireland but instead left the 2018 World Rugby player of the year with so many regrets.

Leinster had beaten the European Champions in Exeter and had a fifth star in their sights with a semi-final to come while his strong showing for Ireland capped with a 99th cap in the final-round Six Nations win over Ireland had pushed him into the frame for a Lions squad place. Yet nothing went Sexton’s way following that 27th minute injury at Sandy Park.

He had been passed fit to face La Rochelle in the last four but — in consultation with a specialist — decided to sit out the semi-final, with bigger games in mind. Except the bigger games did not materialise, as the fly-half explained yesterday in his capacity as an ambassador for MACE as they launched a new €1 million advertising campaign in which he features.

“It was a good lesson for me in terms of not planning too far ahead. After the Exeter game I went to see a guy in England and did loads of tests after a second concussion.

“He decided it was best not to play that semi-final. Technically I was fit and I’d passed all the return to play (protocols) but he felt that I needed to give myself a little bit more time to recover (having also sustained a concussion against Wales on February 7).

“He asked me what was on the horizon and we spoke about the European Cup final if we had won the semis, and the Lions tour, were obviously the two big things at the end of the year. We decided to leave off the semi with a view to being fit for the final and playing in the Lions tour. So that’s a good lesson for anyone not to plan too far ahead.

“It was obviously a regret because if I had my time back I’d go and play in the semi-final. But look, that’s not to be now.

“That was the decision I made with a view to making sure I was right anyway, so it was probably the right decision anyway. That’s what happened. Then it was a case of the balance between the guys pushing for Irish selection for the sake of playing one league game against the Dragons or one league game against Glasgow, we just thought best to keep training hard and make sure the body was in a good position for this year.”

Missing out on a third Lions tour having been first-choice Test 10 in 2013 and 2017 has hurt Sexton, he had no problem admitting.

“When you don’t get picked, it’s a massive disappointment but, look, they went a certain way and I wasn’t a part of their plans and it was tough but that’s life and I’ve just got to try and bounce back now.

“I’ve had lots of setbacks in my career and now it’s up to me to bounce back this season.

“Not that I’m over it — I don’t think I’ll ever get over it — but I’ve come to terms with it, I accepted it a long time ago that it wasn’t going to be and I’ve had a good pre-season so far with Leinster and looking forward to getting the season started next week.”

He does feel in a good place approaching 2021-22. Having missed the end of Leinster’s 20-21 season, he sat out Ireland’s summer series home games against Japan and the USA alongside fellow veterans Keith Earls and Cian Healy, which following his omission from Warren Gatland’s Lions’ squad and the coach’s subsequent preference for Marcus Smith as a late call-up, led to some less-than-agreeable time at home on the sofa.

“I watched all the games. I wasn’t in great form watching them in terms of, leading up to the games I was in bad form and then you know, watching the games I just wished I was there but that’s natural, I think.

“But it was good to see the Irish guys impress so much. It made me very jealous but I still wanted them to do really well.”

Sexton praised Smith, whom he could face in Dublin next week, but added: “Gutted not to get the call but what can you do about it? There’s nothing I could have controlled about the end of the season. I couldn’t have controlled getting a bang at a bad time when I felt I was in good form so that’s life and we move on.”