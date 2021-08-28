Step into the unknown for women's interpros

Ask Matt Brown what manner of Ulster team his Munster senior women’s side will face in their first interpro this weekend and the head coach all but spreads his arms wide and blows out his cheeks.

Players and coaches have been pondering pretty much that all week. More pertinent is what kind of Munster outfit they can expect to be when the sides meet at Kingspan Stadium in a game that will be shown on TG4 and BBC iPlayer.

Truth is, they can’t be sure of that either.

Women’s rugby has been at a virtual standstill since Covid landed early last year. AIL and interpros fell by the wayside, an Energia Community Series managed to take off briefly last October before being forced to earth soon after.

That sense of stasis is only accentuated this week as the provinces return to the field without the majority of their Ireland internationals who are in the process of preparing for next month’s World Cup qualifiers.

For Munster that means they will have no Eimear Considines, Dorothy Walls, or Ciara Griffins although Chloe Pearse, Fiona Reidy, and Nicole Cronin will bring some Test experience to the park in Belfast late this afternoon.

The forecast is for fine weather but rust will have to be an issue.

Munster tried to shake off some of the stiffness with a friendly against Connacht when every player on the squad got at least a half. Another 40-minute internal game has been fastened on to that but it makes for a flimsy base on which to perform.

“We’re trying to create as many full-on scenarios in training but nothing really equates to a real game situation so it’s minimal really,” said Brown. “You try to condition them as well as possible for their return to contact but you can never truly replicate the game that easily so we’ll find out Saturday one way or another.”

Maybe Brown’s biggest concern has been in reigning in an eager group that is a balance of experienced players such as captain Sarah Quin, Pearse, Reidy, and Edel Murphy and a younger cohort that is taking a significant step up in class.

Six of the starting 15 today will be making their senior debuts. Another five could earn their first senior caps off the bench. That a fair number of them come from an U18 interpro-winning side from 2019 is a significant source of encouragement.

Long-term, anyway.

“Out of last year’s U18s we probably have four or five in the 23. In the wider squad that probably increases to seven or eight, and then in the wider training group with girls who were unlucky to miss out you are at the early teens.

“It’s great to see. We’ve got a couple of 18, 19-year olds playing now and that’s really exciting and testament to the work going on in the women’s game, that they are starting off with us this young.

“They’re still very raw, don’t get me wrong, but it’s brilliant that they are getting that sort of experience now as opposed to when they are in their mid-20s or something.”

A new dawn for women’s rugby, in more ways than one.

MUNSTER (v Ulster): Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian RFC); Chisom Ugwueru (Ennis RFC), Stephanie Nunan (UL Bohemian RFC), Rachel Allen (UL Bohemian RFC), Laura O’Mahony (UL Bohemian RFC); Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC), Muirne Wall (Kerry Women); Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC), Edel Murphy (UL Bohemian RFC), Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian RFC); Aaliyah Te Pou (UL Bohemian RFC), Siobhán McCarthy (Railway Union RFC); Clodagh O’Halloran (UL Bohemian RFC), Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC), Sarah Quin (C) (UL Bohemian RFC).

Replacements: Deirbhile Nic A Bhaird (Old Belvedere RFC), Aoife Moore (Blackrock College RFC), Laura Delaney (UL Bohemian RFC), Christine Coffey (Blackrock College RFC), Eimear Minihane (Skibbereen RFC), Gemma Lane (Ballincollig RFC), Aoife O’Shaughnessy (Railway Union RFC), Maggie Boylan (Carrick on Suir RFC).