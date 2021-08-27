Irish Examiner to become official media partner of Munster Rugby

The Irish Examiner has teamed up with Munster Rugby in an exciting new deal which sees the news publisher become official media partner.

The four-year partnership will allow the Irish Examiner deliver the inside story on news and developments within the senior squad and the women’s teams, the academy, underage squads and schools.

The partnership brings together two of the country’s most dynamic and innovative brands which will work closely to build new audiences across all platforms, creating additional value for our readers, subscribers and the Red Army of Munster fans across the globe.

Over the next four years, Munster Rugby and the Irish Examiner will collaborate on a range of projects and events, campaigns and initiatives which will have readers and fans at the core.

From left: Michael Sheehan, chief financial officer, Irish Times Group; Majella Gallagher, managing director, Examiner Group; Alex Kendellan, Peter O’Mahony and Gavin Coombes, Munster Rugby; Ian Flanagan, Munster Rugby chief executive and Karen O’Donoghue, head of marketing, Examiner Group. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Speaking at the launch, Examiner Group managing director Majella Gallagher said: “We are delighted to be official media partner for both the Munster Rugby male and female squads.

“Readers of the Irish Examiner love their sport and our coverage is unrivalled online and in print.

As we celebrate our 180th anniversary, we look forward to this new and exciting partnership with Munster Rugby, with whom we share many core values – tradition, excellence and loyalty.”

Commenting on the announcement, Munster Rugby chief executive Ian Flanagan said:

“We are so pleased and proud to welcome the Irish Examiner to our family of sponsors and partners of Munster Rugby.

"This partnership of two great brands with such special histories and resonance feels very fitting and very right.

“We greatly look forward to working with them over the next few years to enhance their excellent rugby coverage and to bring Munster Rugby and the sport we love to national and international audiences across both traditional and digital media platforms.”