United Rugby Championship: Munster to host Sharks in RTÉ televised season opener

A general view of Munster training at Thomond Park. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Fri, 27 Aug, 2021 - 14:22

Munster's first two games in the new United Rugby Championship will both be at home and televised live on RTÉ.

RTÉ and TG4 have the Irish rights to the competition with organisers saying there will be an increase in the number of games available on free-to-air television.

BBC Northern Ireland also have rights to the competition, which replaces the PRO14 as the domestic league for Ireland's four professional teams.

Munster host South African side Cell C Sharks in round 1 on September 25 before the DHL Stormers come to Limerick the following weekend.

Leinster open their campaign against the Vodacom Bulls in a game which the province have said will be at the Aviva Stadium. That game also on September 25 will be live on TG4.

The night before Ulster host Glasgow (live on Premier Sports) while Connacht travel to Cardiff (live on TG4).

All games are live on Premier Sports.

UNITED RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES (all times Irish)

R1 - Friday, September 24.

Zebre v Emirates Lions (5.35, Premier Sports.)

Ulster v Glasgow Warriors (7:35, Premier Sports.)

Cardiff v Connacht (7:35, BBC Wales, TG4, Premier Sports.)

Saturday, September 25.

Benetton v DHL Stormers (1pm, Premier Sports.)

Leinster v Vodacom Bulls (5:15, TG4, Premier Sports.)

Edinburgh v Scarlets (5.15 Premier Sports, S4C.)

Munster v Sharks (7:35, RTÉ, Premier Sports.)

Sunday, September 26.

Dragons v Ospreys (2pm, Premier Sports.)

R2 – Friday, October 1.

Connacht v Vodacom Bulls (7:35, TG4, Premier Sports.)

Scarlets v Emirates Lions (7:35, BBC Wales, Premier Sports.)

Saturday, October 2.

Benetton v Edinburgh (1pm, Premier Sports.)

Glasgow Warriors v Cell C Sharks (3pm, Premier Sports)

Zebre v Ulster (5.15, Premier Sports.)

Dragons v Leinster (kick-off TBC, S4C, RTÉ)

Ospreys v Cardiff (7:35, Premier Sports.)

Munster v DHL Stormers (7:35, RTÉ, Premier Sports.)

The full list of fixtures is available here

Sarah Quin 26/8/2021

11 UL Bohemians players named in Munster side for women's inter-pro opener

