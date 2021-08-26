James Lowe: 'I won’t know if I’ve figured it out until I’ve got bloomin’ Rees-Zammit trying to run around me'

Four weeks before the ribbon is to be cut on a new rugby season and James Lowe sounds like he can hardly wait. The Leinster winger is up and out of bed a good half-hour by the time his alarm sounds at seven in the mornings.

That he should be so eager to get stuck into the day is no surprise given how last season unfolded, and the opportunities that await across a campaign to come that ends with Ireland visiting his native New Zealand.

It’s May 2 since he last played, a torn hamstring in the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final loss to La Rochelle forcing him onto the sidelines and into another period of rehab after the 11 weeks missed earlier in the term due to a combination of groin and knee issues.

A debut with Ireland last November was backed up by five more appearances but issues with his defensive performances proved to be a common theme. He eventually found himself dropped from the 23 for the biggest game of the season, against England.

Lowe doesn’t skirt around that episode now when asked if Andy Farrell had any particular instructions of suggested reading for him as he returned to Leinster after the two months or so in national camp.

“I was perfect, mate,” he joked. “I got dropped for the last game!”

Always one of the game’s more engaging speakers, Lowe looked back on how his kicking, always a strong part of his game, had improved for his introduction to Test rugby before accepting that his ‘D’ was the elephant in the room.

“I was still working on that,” he explained. “Still talking to people like (Keith Earls), who has obviously been through something very, very similar and now he’s the mastermind. Man, he’s the guru of it.

“So I was working at it but probably not working at it enough and it wasn’t until you’re whacked on the nose that you really realise maybe I need to, instead of doing maybe 25% of my work-ons on it, it has to be 40 or 50% of it.”

He has talked to more people than just Earls, watched a tonne of footage, and put all this knowledge into training where he has ‘put a few people down’. He’s picking out the right options, reading this better, and seeing things unfold quicker.

The proof, though, will come in a pudding far richer than a practice session in UCD. Or even the new United Rugby Championship. He’s honest enough to admit that the old PRO14 isn’t the most testing of grounds. Europe and Test rugby will tell him where he’s at.

“It’s one of those things, I won’t know if I’ve figured it out fully until I’ve got bloomin’ Rees-Zammit trying to run around me or Hogg skipping around. That’s when I’ll really know but I’m looking forward to this season and getting into it.”

Lowe’s enthusiasm is never shy of infectious but he has had to work at that.

There was a time as a youngster in New Zealand when he read every comment on his performances, good or bad. He heaped pressure on his own shoulders by aiming to run a certain amount of metres or beat X number of defenders. Working with the renowned sports psychologist David Galbraith when he was still in his early-20s cured him of all that and he approaches games now knowing that if he has done his job Monday to Friday then the Saturday will take care of itself.

Everything else is beyond both his control and his interest. The sports sections don’t cause him much paused. Even Chris Ashton’s jibe last November that he was too big, too heavy, too slow, seemed to slide off him like a poorly-timed tackle.

“The whole mental health and ability to block out things, and only put energy towards people whose opinions really, really matter, that’s huge. And that’s not just in sport, that’s in all walks of life, for sure.”

Lowe has been here before in terms of his defence. His early days with Leinster were marked by his brilliance on the ball and his struggles with the system the province had in place to keep the opposition out and he eventually ironed out those kinks.

The benefits to Ireland if he can do similar this time around are obvious — although that may be depend on the national team utilising his power and finishing skills with ball in hand more than that prodigious boot in the months and years to come.

For Lowe himself, the motivations must be many.

Unused due to rules on the limits on players from Australia and New Zealand when Leinster won their last European title, he has yet to play in a Champions Cup final. And there is the small matter of Ireland’s four meetings with the All Blacks in the season to come.

The first will be a November international here in Dublin. The other three are due down there next summer and it is an obvious pull for a man who hasn’t been back home for 13 months because of Covid-19 and the restrictions on international travel.

“It would be a hugely pinch-me moment for sure. Growing up I wanted to be an All Black. That dream wasn’t fulfilled but I could line up over there at Eden Park and try to run over a few people that I am very good friends with.

“That’s something that really excites me on so many different levels. I haven’t played in front of family and friends for so long that I could only imagine how they would feel as well. I know that the ball is in my court. It’s up to me if I go or not. If I don’t then it’s my own fault and I’ll accept that when it comes.”

- James Lowe has teamed up with Rugby Players Ireland, Zurich and the Z Zurich Foundation to invite post-primary schools to take part in the 2021/2022 Tackle Your Feelings Schools mental wellbeing campaign. For more information follow the Instagram account @tyf or visit tackleyourfeelings.com