Munster’s pre-season friendly against Bath cancelled 'due to Covid-19'

The Premiership club announced they are unable to travel due to Covid-19
Munster’s pre-season friendly against Bath cancelled 'due to Covid-19'

Thomond Park. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tue, 24 Aug, 2021 - 17:47
Stephen Barry

Munster’s opening pre-season friendly against Bath on Saturday week has been cancelled after the Premiership club announced they are unable to travel "due to Covid-19". 

Munster say they are examining the possibility of an alternative fixture for the same day, September 4, at Thomond Park, which could be the first opportunity to see Simon Zebo back in red after three years at Racing 92. 

An update will follow in due course which will include supporter ticket refund details, the province said in a statement.

It continued: "The health and safety of all players, staff, and spectators continues to be our priority and we would like to thank Bath Rugby for their efforts in trying to facilitate this game during a challenging period."

They also thanked Munster's supporters "for their patience and understanding at this time".

Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper apologised to fans with tickets for the game.

"We are hugely disappointed that we are unable to play this fixture and apologise to all supporters planning to attend," he said. "The health and safety of our players, staff, and wider rugby community remains our top priority."

Munster's remaining pre-season friendly is scheduled for Saturday, September 11, away to Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park.

More in this section

New Zealand v Australia - Rugby Championship New Zealand withdraws team from Bledisloe Cup and cancels home South Africa Tests
Billy Scannell in action against Luke Fitzgerald 17/3/2017 Ex-Ireland U20 international Billy Scannell leaves Biarritz
Munster v London Irish - Keary's Renault Pre-season Friendly Big guns face off as Munster Senior Challenge Cup returns
#munster rugby
The Castle Lager Rugby Championship 2015: South Africa v New Zealand

Rugby Championship move most remaining matches to Queensland

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up