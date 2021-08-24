Munster’s pre-season friendly against Bath cancelled 'due to Covid-19'

Munster’s opening pre-season friendly against Bath on Saturday week has been cancelled after the Premiership club announced they are unable to travel "due to Covid-19".
Munster say they are examining the possibility of an alternative fixture for the same day, September 4, at Thomond Park, which could be the first opportunity to see Simon Zebo back in red after three years at Racing 92.
An update will follow in due course which will include supporter ticket refund details, the province said in a statement.
It continued: "The health and safety of all players, staff, and spectators continues to be our priority and we would like to thank Bath Rugby for their efforts in trying to facilitate this game during a challenging period."
They also thanked Munster's supporters "for their patience and understanding at this time".
Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper apologised to fans with tickets for the game.
"We are hugely disappointed that we are unable to play this fixture and apologise to all supporters planning to attend," he said. "The health and safety of our players, staff, and wider rugby community remains our top priority."
Munster's remaining pre-season friendly is scheduled for Saturday, September 11, away to Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park.