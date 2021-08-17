Big guns face off as Munster Senior Challenge Cup returns

Big guns face off as Munster Senior Challenge Cup returns

Tue, 17 Aug, 2021 - 16:27
Joel Slattery

Munster's four AIL Division 1A sides will face off as club rugby returns next month with the provincial Senior Challenge Cup.

The provinces' other two top tier teams, Division 1B pair Highfield and Shannon are both against lower-division sides. The Limerick men face Cashel while Sunday's Well are the opponents for Highfield in the only Cork derby out of the eight fixtures.

The competition gets underway with the octet of fixtures on the weekend of September 11-12 with the quarter-finals the following weekend.

The draws sees the 15 Munster AIL teams take part alongside Kilfeacle & District, who won last year's All-Ireland Junior Cup.

Speaking at the draw, Munster Rugby President Seán McCullough said: "We’re delighted to see the return of this year’s Senior Cup and I’m sure all the clubs are excited to get going in this prestigious competition."

Munster Senior Challenge Cup round 1

Nenagh Ormond RFC v Midleton RFC

UCC RFC v Garryowen FC

Old Crescent RFC v Kilfeacle & District RFC

Young Munster RFC v Cork Constitution FC

UL Bohemian RFC v Dolphin RFC

Bruff RFC v Clonmel RFC

Cashel RFC v Shannon RFC

Sunday’s Well RFC v Highfield RFC

Johann Van Graan during the warm-up 4/9/2020

Munster set for difficult trip to South Africa prior to Champions Cup

