Big guns face off as Munster Senior Challenge Cup returns

Munster's four AIL Division 1A sides will face off as club rugby returns next month with the provincial Senior Challenge Cup.
The draw made on Tuesday pitted Cork Con against Young Munster while UCC also face Limerick opposition when they meet Garryowen.
The provinces' other two top tier teams, Division 1B pair Highfield and Shannon are both against lower-division sides. The Limerick men face Cashel while Sunday's Well are the opponents for Highfield in the only Cork derby out of the eight fixtures.
The competition gets underway with the octet of fixtures on the weekend of September 11-12 with the quarter-finals the following weekend.
The draws sees the 15 Munster AIL teams take part alongside Kilfeacle & District, who won last year's All-Ireland Junior Cup.
Speaking at the draw, Munster Rugby President Seán McCullough said: "We’re delighted to see the return of this year’s Senior Cup and I’m sure all the clubs are excited to get going in this prestigious competition."
Nenagh Ormond RFC v Midleton RFC
UCC RFC v Garryowen FC
Old Crescent RFC v Kilfeacle & District RFC
Young Munster RFC v Cork Constitution FC
UL Bohemian RFC v Dolphin RFC
Bruff RFC v Clonmel RFC
Cashel RFC v Shannon RFC
Sunday’s Well RFC v Highfield RFC