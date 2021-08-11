Ireland get dates for rearranged Women's Rugby World Cup qualifiers

Ireland women will finally get the chance to qualify for the postponed Rugby World Cup next month, when they head to Italy to play in the European qualification tournament next month.
Ireland, the hosts, Spain and Scotland will compete with the tournament winners going into the World Cup and the runners up reverting to the global qualifier.
In the Women's Six Nations earlier this year, Ireland defeated Italy 25-5 in the fifth-place play-off but didn't play Scotland due to the condensed competition structure. They did beat the Scots 18-14 in Dublin in 2020, however, before Covid-19 meant a premature end to that Championship.
The games will take place at the home of Zebre Rugby and take place on September 13, 19 and 25.
The winners of the European qualifier will go into Pool B with USA, Canada and the Asian qualifier. This would be the preferred route as the winner of the global repechage round will go into Pool A with hosts New Zealand, Australia and Wales.
The rearranged 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup takes place in New Zealand in October and November 2022.