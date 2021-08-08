Alun Wyn Jones to next Lions: 'Go as hard as hell, it's a special privilege'

In the midst of all the disappointment experienced by the 2021 British & Irish Lions on Saturday night as the reality of a lost Test series began to hit home, Alun Wyn Jones gathered his men on the pitch at Cape Town Stadium and issued his final order as tour captain.

The four-time tourist had been on the field at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria in 2009 when a Springbok debutant by the name of Morne Steyn had delivered the fatal blow to the Lions’ hopes of staying alive in the series and the Welshman had to swallow the same bitter pill as the replacement fly-half, now 37, repeated the trick a dozen years later.

Steyn’s 78th-minute penalty had all but secured a South African victory in the third Test and with it a 2-1 series win that brought to an end Jones’s storied 12-Test odyssey as a British & Irish Lion.

He told the squad how proud he was of their efforts to stay in the fight till the bitter end and one further message for the troops.

“I’m never going to put this jersey on again, I am never going to have this chance again,” Jones, 35, said. “Credit to South Africa, they won the game and I made a point to the guys that after, when we came together on the pitch, I said whoever is on the next one, make sure you go as hard as hell because it is a very special privilege to be involved in.”

Jones, like his head coach Warren Gatland, understands the importance of keeping the Lions tradition alive, win, lose or draw — each of which the pair have experienced in their four tours together. He wants those that follow to have a similar appreciation of the concept.

“I was asked about being a bit emotional after the game. This is a Lions tour and it’s very special and particularly over the last 18 months to two years with the jeopardy it has faced from the global situation, even to be out here has probably meant more to a lot of people because we’ve had the privilege.

“We spoke about the Autumn Nation Cup, the Six Nations, and playing through the lockdown; We were able to partake in our job and play sport. We were able to do this in South Africa which is obviously facing its own struggles with Covid, so to be out here and be part of this — what has been a special tour probably for the wrong reasons and then get so close has been a very, very different but special tour and to fall short probably hurts more than if it was a bigger loss.

Lions' Alun Wyn Jones makes a tackle. Picture: INPHO/Billy Stickland

“We fully understand the significance of this tour, particularly as it will be 12 years until we are back in South Africa and four years until the next one. That isn’t lost on anyone.”

Saturday’s narrow loss will remain a source of frustration, mostly of opportunities not taken, particularly in the first half when the Lions dominated possession but could not add to Ken Owens’ finish of a driving maul in the 13th minute, only their second try of the series, and one that mimicked the first in the opening game against the world champions.

There should have been another, flanker Tom Curry undermining another dominant drive from his Lions pack-mates by detaching himself from the maul and taking out Springbok captain Siya Kolisi on 27 minutes. Another try went begging when the Lions started moving the ball out to the edges, prompted by the forced introduction of the excellent Finn Russell after 11 minutes.

Liam Williams broke down the right with Josh Adams in support on his wing and a pass to his fellow Wales back would have put the tour’s leading try-scorer in for another score. Williams chose the wrong option and went into contact, and when Handre Pollard kicked his second penalty of the half the Lions finished the opening period only 10-6 in front when it should have been a bigger margin.

“The two big ones would obviously be the maul in a similar position to where we scored the first one and I think Josh was in had the ball gone. That’s all hindsight. We were still in it to the death.

“When you get into the latter stages of games and you start trading the threes and the game breaks up, the penalties and those sort of decisions it’s hard to be in control but I thought we weathered the storm in the second half and then got into the arm wrestle which we were in for nigh on 79 minutes.”

Jones was off the field when the decisive blow was delivered by Steyn after replacement scrum-half Herschel Jantjies had appeared to waste a gilt-edged penalty by tapping and running straight into Lions tacklers.

Referee Mathieu Raynal saw fit to call it back, though, and Steyn did what he has done best.

“Well, look, there’s probably a number of decisions that we could have a quizzical viewpoint upon, but the ref pulled it back and Morne Steyn was back after 12 years for a reason, he did his job.

“I was on the touchline, and like I say, it’s a good quizzical viewpoint, a raised eyebrow, however you want to call it, but that’s his game. We had our opportunities in the first half, credit South Africa for playing the way they do and grinding the win out.”

Small margins and firm instructions from the retiring warhorse — both should stay in the minds to motivate the next generation of British & Irish Lions towards the 2025 series in Australia.