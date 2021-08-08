'If you cut him in half, he bleeds Lions': Warren Gatland backed to lead 2025 Tour to Australia

The British & Irish Lions hierarchy have said they would be open to Warren Gatland leading them into the 2025 tour to Australia.

Gatland has been head coach for the past three Lions tours, winning a series in Australia in 2013, drawing with the All Blacks in New Zealand four years ago, and on Saturday losing to world champions South Africa 2-1 following a 19-16 defeat at Cape Town Stadium.

Asked immediately after the game if he would consider another tour as head coach, Gatland said he would take some to reflect on his future.

Both Lions chairman Jason Leonard and managing director Ben Calveley said on Sunday the New Zealander had earned the right to be considered for Australia.

“I don’t think he will have a problem with us,” said Leonard. “I think Ben will agree with me on that.

“The highest accolade that I can give someone like Gats is that he is up there with Sir Ian McGeechan. If you cut him in half, he bleeds Lions. He just gets what the Lions is.

“Twenty-four hours after the Test we have not really gone down that route but Warren Gatland has got to be in consideration. It’s great to hear he is up for it.”

Calveley said: “When we appointed Warren two years ago we said there were two real reasons for making that appointment. One was the breadth of his CV, which is almost unrivalled and matches the very best. The second point was that he just gets the Lions as well as anyone out there.

“Having worked with him for this two-year period and incredibly closely for the last seven to eight months, he has just proved once again what an outstanding coach he is but also what an outstanding individual he is.

“He has brought together this team of rivals, bonded them in the most challenging situation we have faced in any Lions tour and he deserves massive credit because in our view is right up there with one of the very best in the world.”

Former Wales boss Gatland, 56, joined the Lions coaching ticket in 2009 as forwards coach to McGeechan in South Africa. He said he would consider his options while quarantining on his arrival home to New Zealand, where he has an option to resume his role with Super Rugby franchise the Chiefs in his hometown of Hamilton.

“It’s something that’s I’ll reflect on. I’m incredibly proud of my involvement and I’ve been very, very fortunate,” Gatland said on Saturday night. “I’m very passionate about the Lions. I think that time on my own (in isolation) will be a good chance to think what the next chapter of my life is going to be.”