Alun Wyn Jones: "We were in it until the death"

Alun Wyn Jones makes a tackle

Sat, 07 Aug, 2021 - 20:48
Colm O’Connor

British and Irish Lions skipper Alun Wyn Jones said he was 'very proud' of his squad after their heartbreaking Test Series defeat in Cape Town this evening.

Morne Steyn came off the bench to break Lions hearts with the game winning penalty which sealed the Series for the South African hosts.

It was a case of history repeating as Steyn landed the decisive penalty on the 2009 tour which sealed that series for his side.

Jones, who had battled back from a dislocated shoulder injury to lead the Lions, said the manner of the defeat was hard to take.

"Obviously hugely disappointed with the result but I think the endeavour and the turnaround was there from last week," Jones told Sky Sports.

"We were in it until the death. I'm very proud of the bunch, very conscious of what we represent but hugely disappointed. "We wanted to come out for the second half with more of the same.

"We did that probably after the early exchanges, then the to-ing and fro-ing with the penalties broke up the game.

"It was probably similar to what we have seen in patches in previous games, we wanted to kick on but we could not do that."

Jones, though, felt the Lions could still take "huge pride" from their efforts. 

The Welsh legend refused to be drawn on whether this would be his last time in the red jersey. "This one, in particular, I had to work harder the second time to get out here," he said. "I know a lot of these guys will be out here on the next one, so I look forward to watching them."

