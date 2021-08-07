Ronan O'Gara: 'I think this test series was a missed opportunity

Ronan O’Gara believes the British & Irish Lions’ decision to turn down numerous kickable penalties cost them a test series victory over South Africa.

The Lions were in the ascendancy for large periods of the second-half, but instead of going for what would have been a straightforward three points they opted to gamble by going to the corner, and ultimately came away with nothing. There was also a period in the second-half where Finn Russell had an opportunity to level the scores, but the Lions against went to the corner only to be turned over.

Instead, they ended up falling foul of a late Morne Steyn penalty after a Cheslin Kolbe try had brought the Springboks back into the game. And the Munster legend insists they should have played smarter cup rugby by taking the three points when on offer.

“I think there are definite examples in the game where you could see the players leading," said O'Gara in his role as an analyst with Sky Sports.

“I’m a big fan of that because when you are at pitch level you know when you have momentum, and you know when you have the foot on the throat.

“The big moment for me was on 68 minutes when they were 16-13 and it was 13 metres to the left of the post which was a bit of a gimmy I would have gone 16-16 there with 11 minutes to win the game.

“They went to the corner and then they were held up over the line. They then got a scrum penalty against them.

“They were huge moments. I just think cup rugby in a cup final in a low scoring game you go three, six, nine.

“It’s so crucial that you take the points because drawing the game is very different to being three points down with 10 minutes to go. 10 minutes is loads of time at test level.

“Nine points was given up by trying to go for the driving maul try. I think this test series was a missed opportunity.

“It’s probably a missed opportunity after winning the first test and the Boks were off pace in the first-half of the second test as well so that was time to kill them off.”

O’Gara was the villain 12 years ago when instead of kicking the ball dead and accepting a draw in the second test in Pretoria he opted to go for an up and under. It went horrifically wrong as he took out Fourie Du Preez in the air resulting in Steyn kicking the winning penalty to win the series for South Africa.

The current La Rochelle head coach fears for the mental health of the players and insists they must be given the support they deserve.

“It was a real struggle for a lot of guys after the 2009 tour because there was no closure on it and it does actually feel like a sporting death," said the former Ireland out-half. "You don’t meet up together after.

“A problem discussed is a problem halved. I definitely think these players need their mental health looked after.

“When you win everything’s brilliant but when the flip side of it happens like tonight it is incredibly low. That’s one of the special things about the Lions at that level it is isolated in the fact that it’s so hard to get to that position.

“Then when it doesn’t go well you don’t really meet up again, so it is difficult. It is a very lonely place but I’m sure there’s services out there for the players that they can speak to someone about this to make sure they can get better.

“When you play for a club team or an international team that’s there. You meet up and you move on.”