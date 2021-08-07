Third Test tears: How the British and Irish Lions rated

Wyn Jones – 6/10 Showed what the Lions had been missing in the first two tests. Ensured the lineout was a successful platform and made a significant contribution in the loose. Broke even against a top-quality opposition tighthead until a back injury took its toll. Replaced very early in the second half.

Ken Owens – 7/10 Brought in to help shore up the scrum and certainly did his job. Gave the Lions the set piece platform at scrum and lineout that they needed. Showed up well with ball in hand including his try from the maul in the first half.

Tadhg Furlong – 8/10 A supreme performance at scrum time from the Wexford man. Dominated his battle against Kitshoff. Was a willing carrying into a swarming defensive line but it was his handling as a second pivot which allowed the Lions to play wider at crucial times.

Maro Itoje – 8/10 Another impressive all action display from Itoje. A constant menace at the breakdown, hassling and hurrying the South Africans. Key in the lineout along with Lawes and made some big gains with the ball in hand, running support lines off the shoulder of the midfield pods.

Alun Wyn Jones – 7/10 Not afraid to keep the ball alive when the offload was on and put in a big defensive display. Faded in the second half and was replaced in the 61st minute. Made some dubious calls to turn down kickable penalties in the first half, which made a huge difference to the final scoreline.

Courtney Lawes – 8/10 A similar performance to the first test he was key to the Lions at the lineout and defending the Springbok maul. Was physically dominant on both sides of the ball and was outstanding with his volume and quality of his carries.

Tom Curry – 6/10 Mixed the good and the bad. A nuisance at the breakdown made some strong carries and won a crucial jackal turnover. However, he also gave away a number of silly penalties that cost the Lions territory and possession at key moments.

Jack Conan – 7/10 A willing carrier but didn’t have the same gains as the first test due to the fact he wasn’t able to get the ball in the wider channels. Always commanding in defence and proved why he was worthy of his starting spot over the three test games.

Ali Price – 7/10 Controlled the tempo for the Lions when they had possession and his box kicking was key to the territory battle in the first half.

Dan Biggar – NA/10 Missed with the first kick at goal and was substituted due to injury in the 11th minute.

Finn Russell – 9/10 Pre match the consensus was that he was Warren Gatland’s 'break glass in case of emergency' out half if things were looking bleak. Russell changed the Lions style of play off ten. He stood flat on the gain line and threw passes that we haven’t seen in the series so far. Apart from the flair Russell also kicked his goals and managed the game well. Proved many of his doubters wrong.

Duhan van der Merwe – 7/10 Was much better under the high ball than his performance in the second test. Key part to the Lions kick chase strategy and when given a chance showed how dangerous and physical he can be with ball in hand.

Bundee Aki – 6/10 Never took a backward step all game as went forward with and without the ball. Formed a red defensive wall in the centre with his Ireland partner Robbie Henshaw but will be disappointed in giving a few cheap penalties.

Robbie Henshaw – 7/10 Defensively imperious and grew into the attacking game. Made some huge carries in the second half to bring his team back into the game and give them field position. Won the restart at the very end of the game to give the Lions their final chance.

Josh Adams – 5/10 A bad day at the office for the Welshman as he was the weak link under the high ball as he was targeted by Pollard and the Springbok kickers. He made some good carries from transition ball and was unlucky that Williams failed to release him for a near certain try in the first half.

Liam Williams – 5/10 Strong under the high ball and threatened to break free at times with ball in hand. Will regret not being able to execute the simple draw and pass to release Josh Adams in the first half. Will be disappointed with his effort for the Springbok try.

Replacements: Mako Vunipola and Kyle Sinckler both struggled in the scrum when they came on, with the penalty called on Mako in the 80th minute ending any hopes they had to get a draw or win the game. Luke Cowan-Dickie made a positive impact in both defence and with ball in hand. Conor Murray came in the 58th minute and helped the Lions manage their way back into the game. Simmonds and Beard saw action in the last quarter but couldn’t make enough of an impact to change the result. Elliot Daly, as an outside centre and back three cover was Gatland's pet project on this tour and perhaps the fact he was the only unused sub shows the project was a failure before the final test kicked off.

SOUTH AFRICA

Steven Kitshoff– 5/10 Struggled badly against Tadhg Furlong in the scrum and allowed the Lions to gain a platform in the first half.

Bongi Mbonambi – 6/10 Was excellent in defence but his lineout woes stalled the Springboks from grasping the game early on. The result went his teams way but it wasn’t his day.

Frans Malherbe – 8/10 Showed why he is considered one of the best tightheads in the world. Carried when asked and his ruck work was excellent.

Eben Etzebeth – 9/10 Physically imposing even at the highest level and tackled like a machine. He was a constant threat to the Lions, whether it be with his blocked kicks, his lineout steals or his breakdown work. Showed his more than just brawn with a clever turnover in the first half as Alun Wyn Jones failed to bind in the ruck correctly.

Lood de Jager – 7/10 Was effective in the tight but couldn’t quite match the intensity and impact of last week.

Siya Kolisi – 8/10 Another huge performance from the Springbok captain. Managed the referee well and did everything asked of him to the highest level – carries, ruck work, tackles.

Franco Mostert – 9/10 Was everywhere tonight and willing to spill blood for the cause with his busted nose. He carried hard, put pressure on the Lions throw out of touch, hit the rucks like someone owed him money, and defended like his life depended on it.

Jasper Weise – 6/10 You can never doubt his commitment and his physicality but needs to be a bit smarter. Gave away a few silly pens and was lucky to get away with a few more. Strong on both sides of the ball.

Cobus Reinach – 7/10 The fact that Faf de Klerk wasn’t overly missed shows what a quality player Reinach is. Managed the game well and his box kicking stood up to the test.

Handre Pollard – 6/10 His tactical kicking was yet again on point but similar to the first two tests his place kicking was his weakness.

Makazole Mapimpi – 6/10 Not his fault but he had a very quiet game where he spent most of the 80 minutes chasing kicks and watching the ball in the air.

Damian de Allende – 7/10 A colossus in midfield for the Springboks. He rucks and carries like an extra loose forward and he handled Aki’s physicality in midfield without much worry. His defensive partnership with Am is one of the key reasons why the Springboks are able to shut teams down.

Lukhanyo Am – 7/10 The midfield defensive general in Neinaber's defensive system. The system requires the players to get off the line quickly and stop the opposition from getting around the corner in the 13 channel. The fact the Lions only scored two tries, both off mauls, tells its own story.

Cheslin Kolbe – 8/10 Like Mapimpi he had a quiet night, but the Springbok try showed that even if you give him an inch of space he will make you pay. His tracking run of Le Roux, his side step, spin and handoff of the defenders show what real class in the back three can do.

Willie le Roux – 8/10 Despite consistently producing amazing performances he continues to be one of the most under rated players in world rugby. Key to the South African kicking game, secure under the high ball and a constant threat with ball in hand. Played a key role in the deciding try by being able to execute a draw and pass move that the Lions back three failed to do in the first half.

Replacements: Herschel Janties did his best to throw away the win but was lucky the referee called him back. Malcolm Marx, Vincent Koch and Trevor Nyakane showed why tight five forwards are worth their weight in gold. Their ability to win scrum penalties in the last ten minutes swung the game in South Africa’s favour. But the only replacement anyone is talking about is Morne Steyn. 12 years on from winning the last Lions tour to South Africa for the Springboks history repeated itself and Jacques Neinaber’s decision to have a kicking insurance policy on the bench proved to be the right one.

RATINGS: Owen Harrison @Overthehillprop